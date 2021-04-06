Inside Abuja

Renewed offensive against banditry, kidnapping

The recent offensive launched by a combined team of security agencies at the hideouts of suspected bandits and kidnappers in some forests within the nation’s capital have elicited joy among residents and other stakeholders. CALEB ONWE reports

 

In recent months, some parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja have come under the attack of armed bandits and kidnappers. These miscreants have more often than not, targeted communities at the fringes of the city.

 

Hardly would any week pass without a report of these bandits storming a rural community and kidnapping residents for ransom. This is most common in remote settlements in the Kuje, Gwagwalada, Abaji and Bwari Area Councils.

 

In Kuje Council, Peggi has become a regular victim of these kidnappers and this has become a source of concern to both residents and other stakeholders.

 

 

However, last week, a combined team of security operatives stormed some forests and other likely criminal hideouts in the Jabi and Wuye Districts of the Abuja Municipal Area Council during which they arrested many suspected bandits.

 

The sting operation conducted by both soldiers and policemen, yielded a harvest of both hard drugs and firearms.

 

The offensive has elicited joy among residents and other stakeholders who believe that the government cannot afford to allow the security of lives and property slip through their fingers. Director,

 

Security Services, FCTA, Adamu Gwary, who confirmed the operation, said the raid was carried out to flush out criminal elements who have been using the forests as their operational base. Gwary noted that the arrested suspects have been handed over to the FCT Police Command for further investigation and prosecution while the seized hard drugs had also been handed over as exhibit to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

 

“We addressed the areas at the fringes of Jabi and Wuye Districts when we received a report. You can see the quantity of drugs recovered in the course of the operation. ” We visited the shanties that are within the forest between Jabi and Wuye district where such shanties were removed. Large quantity o f

 

weeds, found to be Indian hemp, were discovered. ” You can also see the way and manner at which such drugs were concealed in many bags. It presupposes that such shanties are not only covering the activities of the petty criminals, but drug barons. ”

 

The NDLEA, which the exhibits were handed over to, will weigh it and give their own reports, which will generally be put together and inform the administration,” Gwary said. Inside Abuja also gathered that the FCT Police Command later arrested about five (5) suspects at Kuje and Daki-biu for being linked to the recent kidnappings at Kiyi Vilage.

 

According to FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Yusuf Mariam   the suspects were arrested during coordinated intelligence operations between Friday 26th-Sunday 28th March,2021 by Police operatives from Dawaki Division and the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad.

She gave the names of the suspects as Abdullahi Haruna, Haruna Musa, Iliyasu Adamu, Micheal Paul and Salisu Abdullahi, all male. She said that the suspects confessed to supplying logistics to the kidnap syndicate operating along Kiyi Village.

 

Exhibits recovered are: two (2) AK 47 rifles, one (1) Bajaj motorcycle and thirty (30) rounds of live 7.62mm ammunitions.

 

Inside Abuja further learnt that efforts were being intensified to arrest other members of    the syndicate.

 

According to Marian, all the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Mr Bala Ciroma has urged residents of the Federal Capital Territory to remain vigilant during the Easter Celebrations.

 

Ciroma disclosed that the Police Command had deployed proactive measures within the city especially at strategic places such as recreational parks, leisure spots, worship centres and major highways.

 

The police has also ordered uninterrupted motorized and foot patrols, diligent stop and search operations as well as coordinated intelligence-based crime fighting strategies within the FCT throughout the festive period.

