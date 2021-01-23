Reno Omokri: It’s unscriptural to preach against alcohol

Nigerian award-winning author and lawyer, Reno Omokri, has said it is unscriptural to preach against the drinking of alcohol. According to him, the scriptures only warned against drunkenness as he made biblical quotes to reveal that even Jesus drank alcohol.

Tweeting on Thursday, Omokri said: “Drinking alcohol is not a sin-Ecclesiastes 9:7. But drunkenness is a sin-Galatians 5:21. It is unscriptural to preach against alcohol. Christ Himself changed water to ALCOHOLIC wine (only the mentally lazy believe Christ turned water to non alcoholic wine)-John 2:7-10.

“Even in heaven they drink wine (Matthew 26:29). Wine is medicinal. (1 Timothy 5:23). In fact, Psalm 104:15 says God created wine to gladden the hearts of men. Scripture allows you use your tithe to buy alcohol, including spirits (Deuteronomy 14:26). “Stop allowing yourself to be used for merchandise by men who impose their own laws on you and lie that it is the command of God. Emancipate yourself from religious bondage. Get your doctrine from Scripture, not tradition or church regulations.

“The Son has set you free. Don’t allow men keep you in bondage! Drinking alcohol is not a sin. Drunkenness is a sin. It is unscriptural to preach against alcohol. Wine is drunk even in heaven (Matt 26:29). Wine is medicinal (1 Tim 5:23). In fact, Psalm 104:15 says God created wine to gladden the hearts of men. #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets.” This is not the first time the lawyer will be attacking the church over the consumption of alcohol and other doctrines.

