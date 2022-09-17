News

Renovation: Reps resume Tuesday to 236-capacity improvised chamber 

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

The House of Representatives will reconvene on Tuesday, September 20 from their long recess.

However, due to the ongoing renovation work in the chamber,  they will be confined to an improvised chamber with only 236 sitting capacity, meaning all the 360 lawmakers cannot sit at the same time.

Clerk to the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

The statement read: “This is to inform all Hon. Members that the House of Representatives will resume plenary as earlier scheduled (Tuesday, 20th September, 2022).

“However, due to the ongoing renovation taking place in the old Chamber, Members are expected to resume plenary on the same date (Tuesday, 20th September, 2022) at the new improvised Chamber in Room 0.28 New Building with a capacity for 118 seats only.

“This new Chamber is extended by an upper deck provision in Room 231 New Building with capacity for 236 seats. The Rooms are connected audio-visually and electronically with large screens.

“Accordingly, there are no designated seats apart from the allocation for Presiding and Principal Officers.

“Therefore, all other sitting arrangements are based on arrivals.

“It is equally important to note that because this is a temporary improvised arrangement no provisions are made for legislative aides due to want of space.”

 

