News

Renowned businessman and APC chieftain, Dan Okeke, plans big for father in-law, Pa Okeke’s burial

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…business moguls, top govt officials, politicians to grace the occasion

The ancient town of Ututu in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, will witness an influx of people from all walks of life, who will converge on the field of Ubila/Amaetiti  Primary School for the farewell and outing service of Pa Stephen Ipia Okeke, who passed on the age of 83, father in-law of prominent businessman and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Daniel Okeke.

According to organisers of the event, with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, the three-day programme, will commence with service of songs and wake keep on Friday, August 27 at Pa Okeke residence, Ubila Ututu with commendation service and reception on Saturday, August 28 at Ubila/Amaetiti Primary School Field, Ututu and thanksgiving service on Sunday, August 29 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Ubila Ututu, Abia State.

Okeke, who has since dispatched invitation cards to his friends and well-wishers in the busines and political circles, is leaving no stone unturned in giving his late father-in-law a befitting burial.

The late Pa Okeke, was a selfless community leader and seasoned public servant, who was committed to the growth and progress of his community, Ubila Ututu in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State.

He passed at the age of 83 leaving behind children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and in-laws.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Biden to appoint Nigerian-born Adeyemo as US Deputy Secretary of Treasury

Posted on Author Reporter

  US President-elect Joe Biden is set to announce a Nigerian-born American as deputy secretary of the treasury department. Nigerian-born Adewale Adeyemo, appointed as the president of the Obama Foundation in 2019, will work with Janet Yellen, nominee for the position of treasury secretary, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Nigerian-American had served in […]
News

Kogi gov receives Fani-Kayode, advocates politics without bitterness

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, yesterday received in audience former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani Kayode at his Abuja residence. Bello commended Fani- Kayode for the visit, describing it as a welcome move.   The governor said the task of nation building is a collective one and that hands must be on deck to […]
News

Zango/Kataf: El-Rufai sets up committee on white paper

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

As part of its resolve towards finding a lasting solution to the perennial crisis in Zango- Kataf Local Government Area, the Kaduna State Executive Council has agreed to set up a White paper committee on the issue.     A statement by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, yesterday, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica