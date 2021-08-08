Renowned businessman and APC chieftain, Dan Okeke, plans big for father in-law, Pa Okeke’s burial

…business moguls, top govt officials, politicians to grace the occasion

The ancient town of Ututu in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, will witness an influx of people from all walks of life, who will converge on the field of Ubila/Amaetiti Primary School for the farewell and outing service of Pa Stephen Ipia Okeke, who passed on the age of 83, father in-law of prominent businessman and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Daniel Okeke.

According to organisers of the event, with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, the three-day programme, will commence with service of songs and wake keep on Friday, August 27 at Pa Okeke residence, Ubila Ututu with commendation service and reception on Saturday, August 28 at Ubila/Amaetiti Primary School Field, Ututu and thanksgiving service on Sunday, August 29 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Ubila Ututu, Abia State.

Okeke, who has since dispatched invitation cards to his friends and well-wishers in the busines and political circles, is leaving no stone unturned in giving his late father-in-law a befitting burial.

The late Pa Okeke, was a selfless community leader and seasoned public servant, who was committed to the growth and progress of his community, Ubila Ututu in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State.

He passed at the age of 83 leaving behind children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and in-laws.

