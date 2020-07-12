Renowned economist, Prof Osita Ogbu, heads Alaigbo Stabilization Fund

…as Ohanaeze, S’East govs name full committee

S

outh East governors and Ohanaeze Ndigbo have inched further towards empowereing the Alaigbo Stabilization Fund, with which they hope to begin massive development of the region, by setting up team of resource persons for the project.

The team, which is made up of experts in finance management, capital and human development, is to produce a blueprint for the immediate development of Igbo land, was kick-started last week.

A statement by Chief Emeka Attamah the spokesman, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo, in Enugu, stated that members were carefully chosen from the seven Igbo-speaking states and the diaspora for their expertise and track records in their fields of specialisation.

Attamah explained that the latest statement contained the full list of the committee members, including those omitted when it was first released inadvertently, last week.

The statement reads in part: “Here is the full list of the Steering Committee which still has a renowned economist and development expert and former Economic Adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo, Prof. Osita Ogbu, OON, as its Chairman, while Nnanna Anyim Ude will serve as the Secretary.

“Other members of the Committee are: Mac Atasia, Ike Chioke, Patrick Okigbo, Dr Nick Okoye, Dr. Ndy Onukwuesi, Emeka Onwuka, Dave Nwachukwu, Chief Aloysius Ihezie, Dr Bernard Orbika and Ngozi Odumuko.

“Others are Jerome Okolo, Emeka Ugwu-Oju, Reginald Ihebuzor, Bekuochi Nwawudu, Monye Chuka, Dr Sam Amadi, Dr Joe Abah, Ede Solomon, Barrister Nwachukwu, AVM Obierika, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, Prof. Ejiofor (WIC), Prof. Viola Onwuliri, Mr Charles Nwodo, Kalu Onuma and Solomon E. Adima.

“Still on the list are: Uzodinmma Okpara, Chief Tony Okeke, Okey Nwadinobi, Onyeka Onwenu, Mrs Ann Aligwe, Ebere Onwudiwe, Dr Alex Otti, Engineer Chris Okoye, Prof. Barth. Nnaji, ,Oscar Onwudiwe, Emma Onyilofor, Dr Chukwuma Agu, Prof. Joy Ezeilo, AIG Dr (Mrs) Grace Okudo, Ambassador Alex Nwofe, Ben Ezenta, Ebere Enemchukwu, Mazi Osita Okonkwo and Dr Mrs Grace Umezulike.

“Also included are: Dr. Ken C. Nwekpa, Ferdinand Agu, Dr Nwachukwu Anankwenze, Chief Emeka Dire, Amadiebube Robert Mbama, Chief Lorrreta Aniagolu and South East Governors’ Forum Secretariat.

“Letters of the appointment are being sent to these distinguished sons and daughters of Igbo land and the committee will be inaugurated soon,” he affirmed.

Like this: Like Loading...