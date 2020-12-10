Renowned For Body Transformations: Dr. Calvin Gar Wing Jung’s Story

Dr. Calvin Gar Wing Jung is renowned for amazing body transformations. Having trained in both maxillofacial and cosmetic surgery, the start of his career was anything but ordinary. Now, as a double board certified surgeon, Dr. Jung has performed thousands of surgeries to date, with cosmetic expertise in awake liposuction, Brazilian Butt Lift, and breast augmentation.

“I started off my career training with surgeon to the stars, Aaron Rollins, in awake liposuction and Brazilian butt lifts,” Dr. Jung explains. “As I worked there I started researching more about different variations of liposculpting techniques and fell in love with the Colombian style of body contouring. Then I discovered Dr. Hoyos.”

Dr. Alfredo Hoyos is a world-renowned plastic surgeon in body contouring. His techniques have revolutionized traditional liposuction. Dr. Jung attests, “I went to Colombia for a significant period of time to train under his guidance and also learn about the Colombian way of body sculpting and post-operative care, which is much different than American philosophy.”

Dr. Jung’s passion for his career began early, after having corrective jaw surgery himself and experiencing its benefits firsthand. His passion grew while learning under Aaron Rollins, where he routinely produced results that superseded some of the doctors that had been doing liposuction for five to ten years. He was welcomed as a member of the Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship from 2015-16, the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery ABCS in 2017, and certified in Total Definer for 4D Body Contouring in 2018. However, Dr. Jung’s career really took off as he fell in love with the Colombian method of body contouring. He remarks, “As I did more research, I knew that the body contouring and liposuction in the states was not on par with what was being done in Colombia, so I took all the principles I learned there and incorporated them into my practice.”

While these techniques and methods are not routinely used in the United States, nor do most American trained surgeons believe in them, the results speak for themselves. Since incorporating the Colombian pre-operation, surgery, and post-operation principles into his practice in Houston, Dr. Jung has performed a roster full of celebrity body surgeries and is already fully booked for 2021. As a recognized expert in the field, Dr. Jung has lectured nationally on a variety of topics, including facial reconstruction and rehabilitation, full body and facial cosmetic surgery, and so much more. He has been a faculty member at multiple live surgery workshops in cosmetic surgery. He has also authored publications on subjects including the treatment of cleft rhinoplasties and the treatment and management of head and neck pathology. Nonetheless, Dr. Jung’s cosmetic expertise is in awake liposuction, the Brazilian Butt Lift, and breast augmentation. Dr. Jung practices in Houston, Texas, where he lives with his wife, Gloria, and their child.

Like this: Like Loading...