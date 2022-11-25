Arts & Entertainments

Renowned gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, is dead

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, is dead, according to reports. He was aged 51.

Although we can’t at the moment confirm  cause of his death, reports say that the music producer slumped and died this morning, Friday, November, 25, 2022.

It would be recalled that Okposo earlier this year, publicly apologized to his wife, Ozioma, for cheating on her with another lady in the United States.

 

