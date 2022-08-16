Arts & Entertainments

Renowned Grim Reaper singer, Steve Grimmett, has died at 62

English heavy metal vocalist of the NWOBHM pioneers, Steve Grimmett passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 at the age of 62.

He was born on August 19, 1959. He was the lead vocalist for the band Grim Reaper. His cause of death is yet to be made public.

In the days of the new wave of British heavy metal, he started his career. Prior to being well-known as the lead vocalist for Grim Reaper, he was a member of the short-lived band Medusa. After briefly appearing in Onslaught, he went on to found Lionheart and, more recently, The Steve Grimmett Band and GrimmStine.

Grim Reaper enjoyed enormous popularity all over the world thanks to their three critically praised studio albums, as well as single releases and MTV airplay.

After Grim Reaper, Onslaught had a brief run with a debut song that reached the UK charts. The Steve Grimmett Band, a more recent endeavor, features Ian Nash, Chaz Grimaldi, and Pete Newdeck supporting Grimmett. As Steve Grimmett’s Grim Reaper, this group has continued to perform, with Mark Rumble on drums in the current lineup.

SNBC13 learned he had just returned from the US where he was promoting his international band, GrimmStine, which features Dave Johnson on percussion, Steve Stine on guitar, Grimmett on vocals, and Hat on bass. They released their self-titled debut album in 2008. In connection with a Garmin commercial that ran during the 2007 Super Bowl XLI, he made a music video.

He was sent to a hospital in Ecuador in January 2017 as a result of an aggressive infection on his right leg below the knee, which necessitated amputating it. Until his release in February, he remained stationed at the hospital. He started walking once more in April, this time with a metal prosthetic limb.

At Bang Your Head. On July 14, Grimmett gave his first theatrical performance in a wheelchair following surgery. He would be missed dearly.

