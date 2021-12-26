Renowned Nigerian artist, scholar, Prof. Abayomi Barber dies at 93

Renowned Nigerian contemporary artist and art scholar, Professor Abayomi Barber is dead. He was 93.

An important modern art figure in Nigeria, he is best known for the application of naturalism and surrealism methods in his art works.

Announcing his demise, the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA), Lagos State chapter, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Mr. Olojo-Kosoko Kolawole, described the late Prof. Barber as a national treasure, one of Nigeria’s most famous visual artists, adding that Pa Barber was a renowned Surrealist painter and naturalistic sculptor, whose oeuvre also cuts across numerous art genres, techniques, styles, mediums and subject matters.

The statement reads in part: “In gratitude to God Almighty for a life well spent, the Society of Nigerian Artists (Lagos State Chapter) affectionately announces the glorious translocation of one of Nigeria’s most famous visual artists, Professor Abayomi Barber.

“Professor Abayomi Barber was the progenitor of the Abayomi Barber Art School. He is a national treasure who was duly celebrated for his artistic genius and impact by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the National Gallery of Art in May 2021.

“He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, disciples and the Nigerian art community as a whole.

“May his creative soul rest in eternal peace.”

