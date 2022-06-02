Renowned voice-over artiste, Davidson, is dead

Tony Okuyeme

Notable voice-over artiste and producer, Johnson Davidson, is dead.

He died on Thursday morning after battling kidney failure and other illnesses for years.

Davidson, known for works such as Domitilla (Ashewo no be work), Global Excellence (Oga for magazine), and several Glo adverts, was the brains behind Heavy Metal Studios, an indigenous and globally focused Audio Visuals Company, established in February 2004.

Details of where and how it happened are still sketchy. However, one of his close friends and also one of those that tried to raise funds for his treatment, Zubby Enebeli, broke the sad news on his Facebook page, saying: “Rest in Peace.

Heavy Metal.

Rest in Peace

Good Man.

Rest in Peace

Johnson Davidson.

It is well.”

Davidson was in his 50s and reportedly married and blessed with children. Before being knocked down by the sickness, which left him bedridden and depending on oxygen for sometime, he was a ladies’ man.

His burial details were yet to be announced at the time of writing this. Condolence messages, however, have been pouring in for him.

