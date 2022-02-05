News

Rent Bill: Nigeria’s housing industry not ripe for regulated rent –NIQS President

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The National President, Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), Mr. Olayemi Shonubi, has joined his voice to that of other professionals who have spoken out on the proposed bill on monthly rent payment in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to disapprove of the development. Recall that the “Advanced Rent Residential Apartments, Office Spaces, etc.

Regulation Bill” already receiving attention at the Upper Legislative Chamber has generated a lot of controversies. The NIQS president, who spoke in Abuja yesterday when he officially commissioned the NIQS FCT chapter’s office, said rent issues had better be left to the interested parties, directly involved in it. Shonubi noted that it would be difficult legislating on rent issues, because the government that has no housing estates to rent, cannot regulate what the private developers are doing.

He said; “you can’t control what you don’t have, the issues of housing and rent will be difficult to legislate on because if I have my own house, and you are coming in as a tenant and I tell you what to pay on yearly basis, if you want to pay on monthly basis, you can go to government houses. Unfortunately, how many houses have government built?’’ Also speaking, the Chairman of NIQS FCT Chapter, Bede Ejiekwu, said some of the challenges in the building industry can only be tackled by getting relevant professionals involved at all stages of construction. Ejiekwu noted what NIQS members do is to ensure an effective cost management of buildings and the construction industry. He also blamed the menace of abandoned buildings in Abuja on the activities of developers who neglect the services of professionals.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FEC approves N3.97bn for completion of 5 federal secretariats

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…okays N1.5bn for water treatment plant in FCT The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N3.975 billion as variation for the completion of Federal Secretariat buildings in Anambra, Bayelsa, Nasarawa, Osun and Zamfara states. The virtual Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday also okayed the sum of N1.510 billion for […]
News

Nothing must happen to Olawunmi – Yoruba group

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

A pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Egbe Omo Yoruba (EOYNA) has cautioned the Federal Government against the arrest of Commodore Kunle Olawunmi for exposing the sponsors of bandits and Boko Haram in the country. The group also advised the Federal Government to look at the issues raised by Olawunmi rather than planning to arrest or silence him […]
News

Abiodun cautions Nigerians against COVID-19 second wave

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday cautioned Nigerians to guide against acts that would trigger the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic as the country was yet to fully recover from the first wave. The governor, who made the call at the state organised Christmas Carol and service of nine lessons, held at the June 12 […]

