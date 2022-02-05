Rent Bill: Nigeria’s housing industry not ripe for regulated rent –NIQS President

The National President, Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), Mr. Olayemi Shonubi, has joined his voice to that of other professionals who have spoken out on the proposed bill on monthly rent payment in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to disapprove of the development. Recall that the “Advanced Rent Residential Apartments, Office Spaces, etc.

Regulation Bill” already receiving attention at the Upper Legislative Chamber has generated a lot of controversies. The NIQS president, who spoke in Abuja yesterday when he officially commissioned the NIQS FCT chapter’s office, said rent issues had better be left to the interested parties, directly involved in it. Shonubi noted that it would be difficult legislating on rent issues, because the government that has no housing estates to rent, cannot regulate what the private developers are doing.

He said; “you can’t control what you don’t have, the issues of housing and rent will be difficult to legislate on because if I have my own house, and you are coming in as a tenant and I tell you what to pay on yearly basis, if you want to pay on monthly basis, you can go to government houses. Unfortunately, how many houses have government built?’’ Also speaking, the Chairman of NIQS FCT Chapter, Bede Ejiekwu, said some of the challenges in the building industry can only be tackled by getting relevant professionals involved at all stages of construction. Ejiekwu noted what NIQS members do is to ensure an effective cost management of buildings and the construction industry. He also blamed the menace of abandoned buildings in Abuja on the activities of developers who neglect the services of professionals.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...