News

Reopen Enugu airport, others international flight, Reps tell FG

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

The Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, has called on the Federal Government to take urgent steps to reopen the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, and others to international flight operations.

He said such step had become most expedient ahead of the yuletide season when Nigerians visit home from every part of the world, noting that multiple stopovers exposes people to more risk than a direct flight to their destinations in a time of pandemic.

The call by Okechukwu, in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, comes on the heels of the announcement by the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, of the imminent reopening of the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano and Port Harcourt International Airport, to international flights.

 

He said since the honourable minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, had earlier assured that the Akanu Ibiam International Airport had been better equipped for international operations, it made no economic sense for the Federal Government to keep the airport shut from international operations after investing a whooping N10 billion in upgrading it.

 

“The Christmas and New Year season is the period our international airports are most socially and economically relevant to both Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

 

“The opportunity costs of keeping these airports shut from international operations can be quite high, ranging from higher risk of contracting COVID-19 through multiple stopovers to the issues of more man-hours, security risks, and auto crashes associated with compelling more people than necessary to travel by road,” he stressed.

 

The lawmaker, who represents Aninri/Awgu/Oji River federal constituency, also emphasised that working with other relevant agencies, the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, PTF, and NCAA, were in a position to take necessary steps to restore full international operations by such airports.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bauchi gov to political appointees: Go back to farm

Posted on Author Ali Garba, Bauchi

B auchi State Governor, Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, has ordered all political appointees and senior civil servants in the state to go back to farm in line with his administration’s revolution in the agricultural sector.       He said the aim was to boost food security in the state. The governor gave the order at […]
News

‘Malaria cases, mortality expected to rise this year’

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

…as experts champion protection for pregnant women The RBM Partnership to End Malaria has issued an urgent appeal to leaders and health policymakers across Africa to better protect millions of pregnant women and their newborn children from the devastating consequences caused by malaria in pregnancy. Malaria strikes hardest against pregnant women and children in sub-Saharan […]
News Top Stories

IGP orders AIGs, CPs, Special Forces to end looting

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

…says ‘enough is enough’     In an apparent response to the poor security situation in the country, occasioned by activities of hoodlums, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the “immediate mobilization of all police operational assets and resources to bring an end to the wanton violence, killings, looting and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: