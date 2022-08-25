News Top Stories

Reopening Abuja-Kaduna rail service now insensitive –FG

The Federal Government has said that restarting the Abuja- Kaduna rail service for commercial operations would be insensitive, as many Nigerians traumatised over their loved ones still in terrorists’ den as captives from the attack that occurred on the train in March this year.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo, while responding to a question on why the government had yet to reopen the rail service to the public five months after the attack, at a briefing after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday. According to the minister, there are two core matters at the heart of the resumption of the Abuja-Kaduna rail services and these core issues are: one, families are traumatised over their loved ones that are still in captivity. Two, we need to have a surveillance and monitoring system on the rail track that would ensure that such inci- dents never happen again.

He explained: “So, we are pursuing these two things at the same time, trying to get the victims of the kidnap released and at the same time looking for the best solution in terms of surveillance. “We are looking at so many options, we want to go for the best one, a sustainableone; anddon’tforget, ultimately, whateverwehaveasa template between Abuja and Kaduna, thatsucceeds, would also serve the thousands of kilometresof rail lines across the country. “At the same time, don’t forget, wouldn’t it be insensitive of us to resume these services, evenif securitysurveillance was in place, as long as some citizens of this country spend days and nights weeping over their loved ones that are held in the bush? “There is a solution that the Kano State government has employed for the Felgore Forest, sanctioned by the DSS; we are looking at that.

We are also mindful of costs. Now, if, for example, you’re going to spend between N3 billion and N9 billion naira, just to provide surveillance or monitoring system along the Abuja-Kaduna rail line alone, how much is government going to spend for the entire country? “So, we are also looking at the PPP options. There are notable companies that have solved this thing outside this jurisdiction, where we give them the right of way, the infrastructure and the personnel andthen we payas we go.”

 

