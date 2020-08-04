Reopening: Ebonyi to provide COVID-19 safety materials for approved schools

Ebonyi State government at the weekend said it would provide COVID-19 safety materials for schools approved by it.

The government said it was emphasizing on safe reopening of schools and that only the recognized schools in the state will get safety materials of COVID-19. Commissioner for Education in the state, Dr. Onyebuchi Chima disclosed this in Abakaliki while charting with journalists on the sensitization for safe resumption of schools in the state.

“The Chief Executive of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Nweze Umahi is emphasizing on safe reopening of exit classes and we are not reopening quack schools, only legitimate registeredandapprovedto take Basic EducationCertificateExamination by the ministry of Education that His Excellency would provide COVID 19 safety materials for, it is not a bonanza, the state is on a serious financial challenge,” he said.

He expressed the readiness of the state to reopen schools for teaching and learning and urged communities in the state to clear school environments for fumigation before the schools would be reopened as testing of teachers would be based on those that would teach and supervise JS3 and the SS3 examinations.

He explained that the agreement in the meeting of Education Commissioners across the country from 4th of this month, every state will decide when it would be safe for them to reopen.

On her part, chairman Secondary Education Board, Dr. Elizabeth Eze-Ayim disclosed that Governor Dave Umahi has directed that education stakeholders in the 13 local government areas across the state should mobilize community members to clear in and out of school premises to enable state government apply disinfectant chemical to kill every reptiles that might be harmful to school children when they are back to school.

According to her, after clearing and fumigation of all the schools in the state, government would organize compulsory screening of teachers on COVID-19 and refresher course to refresh their memories on the rudiments of teaching and learning as some teachers might have forgotten some teaching methodology

