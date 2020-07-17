Reopening: FG gives school owners July 29 deadline to meet guidelines

Following on-going efforts to consider reopening of schools in the face if the increasing COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Federal Government has directed school owners to meet some specific guidelines and submit self-assessment reports on or before July 29.

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who gave the directive on Friday in Abuja, said this was necessary to aid the pronouncement of schools resumption date but most especially, assist further consultations aimed at ensuring the safety of students and school staff when schools were reopened.

The guideline covers four thematic areas;

Staying home and learning safely, before schools and learning facilities reopen, reopening process and conditions for safety when learning facilities were reopened.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the Director Information of the ministry, Ben Bem Goong, the minister said the Ministry has continued consultations with stakeholders, adding that a mechanism to assess and monitor compliance would be put in place.

The statement reads in part: “The Federal Government has given school owners in the country up to 29th July, 2020 to meet specific guidelines towards the reopening of schools at a date to be announced in due course.

“Thereafter, consultations with relevant stakeholders will be held to review the situation and decide on a specific date for reopening or otherwise.”

On the West African Examinations, Nwajuiba noted that it was agreed at a meeting earlier in the week to further consult with four other countries on a new examination date.

“We appreciate the concern shown by all stakeholders and note the divergent views expressed on the matter. Parents should be rest assured that the safety of our students and teachers is paramount as we work assiduously towards speedy reopening of our schools for the exit classes to take external examinations.”

