Reopening: Kebbi schools comply with COVID-19 protocols

Following directives given by both state and federal governments over reopening of schools, Kebbi State schools yesterday complied with the directives as they throw open their gates to receive students after a long period of lockdown occasioned COVID-19.

Our correspondents who visited some public and private schools across the state, gathered that the students all complied with COVID-19 protocols as laid down by the NDDC, including the use of facemasks and observing social distancing.

Addressing newsmen in one of the public schools, Gesse Secondary School, Birnin Kebbi, Mallam Hassan Muhammad, a senior teacher, thanked the state government for providing them with all necessary COVID-19 requirements for the protection of the students.

“As you see, all the students turned up today, they spent about seven months at home, but now they are back and the teachers are also committed to teaching,” he added.

