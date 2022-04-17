Reopening of Lekki Tollgate: A bitter pill for Lagosians

The reopening of tolling facilities at the Lekki tollgate amid calls for justice for victims of EndSARS protests and implementation of the recommendations of the Lagos panel has continued to stir controversies. In this piece, LADESOPE LADELOKUN examines the plight of motorists in that part of Lagos, the need for adequate compensation for EndSARS victims and the implementation of the recommendations by the Lagos panel on EndSARS protests

With a master’s degree in political Science, getting another job is the least of his worries as he drives a mini bus (korope in street lingo) in the Lekki area of Lagos to eke out a living.

It is more dignifying than making an obscene wealth from money rituals and Yahoo-Yahoo (internet fraud), he said. In spite of his background as a political scientist, Kuyoro Olusope had earlier worked in a private firm as the Head of Finance but laments how he was giving surplus in service but got paid peanuts; something never enough for his upkeep, let alone his family, amid what he considers a ballooning inflation rate. For Olusope, there is no going back anytime soon.

According to him, when he resigned from his last job, he had longed to get a bus to start his current business. But fortune smiled on him within a short period of time as he got a bus worth N2.6million for N1.8million, making N30,000 weekly payment to the owner after which the bus is expected to be his on hitting the N1.8million mark.

“I know a lot of people with my qualification that cannot do what I’m doing. I intend to continue with my Korope business, except I get a scholarship for PhD. I was the head of finance in a private firm.

“You know that this person is getting surplus value from you but you get a feeling you’re being enslaved. And there are people who don’t and can’t do 20 per cent of what I was doing but got five times my salary. I felt it wasn’t worth it.

So, when I resigned, I decided to go into this. Luckily, I got someone that gave me a mini bus worth N2.6million for N1.8million. I pay N30,000 weekly.

I prefer doing this to Yahoo-Yahoo and money rituals,”Olusope told Sunday Telegraph. On how he relates with his colleagues and street urchins without the opportunity of a university education, Olusope said: “If you’re proud and self-conscious, you won’t eat in Lagos. They don’t even know my qualification.

They can’t know if I don’t tell them. I mingle with them and speak their language.” Meanwhile, following the resumption of tolling at the Lekki tollgate, reactions have continued to trail the reopening of the tollgate for business. As a motorist directly affected, Olusope bemoaned the resumed tolling, describing it as not just exploitative but bound to cause frustrating traffic jams.

“There can’t be any convincing reason to continue collecting our hard-earned money in the name of tolling. Lagos State has told us what the Lekki Concession Company is owing but no one has told us what they have made from our sweat. Before it was stopped, commercial bus drivers like me paid N200 to go in. It’s not different when going out.

Of course private vehicle owners paid more.” Another motorist, Adigun Segun, said though the argument that people died during the EndSARS protest was understandable, life must continue.

“No one is happy when people die in the course of fighting for a just society. But I think that experience is not what we would like to have again. I sympathise with those who lost their lives but I don’t think it would be wise to start another protest.”

Background

Following the October 20, 2020 protest by Nigerians at the Lekki tollgate against police brutality, soldiers were said to have shot at and killed defenceless protesters.

That incident at Lekki tollgate led to the suspension of tolling by the Lekki Concession Company (LCC). However, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, insisted that the military merely fired blank ammunition into the air to scare the protesters, describing the incident as the world’s first case of massacre without bodies.

The Minister said: “While the Judicial Panel sitting in Lagos works to unravel what really transpired at the Lekki Toll Gate, available evidence so far points to the world’s first case of massacre without blood or bodies. Those making the claims should show proof before the panel or shut up.

“The Federal Government is very satisfied with the role played by the security agencies, especially the military, and the police, all through the #EndSARS crisis. The security agents were professional and measured in their response.

Even when their lives were at stake, they exercised uncommon restraint.” But the images of EndSARS protests flooded memories again when the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses submitted its 309-page report on November 15,2021.

According to its findings, contrary to the claim of the minister, there was indeed a ‘massacre in context’ at the Lekki tollgate. It further revealed that soldiers and policemen pointed their guns at the same unarmed citizens they are expected to protect and gunned them down.

The panel noted: “The soldiers actually shot blank and live bullets directly and pointedly into the midst of the protesters at the Lekki Tollgate, with the deliberate intention to assault, maim and kill.” It further stated in another section of the panel’s report that, “the denial of ambulances by the soldiers, which could have assisted in the prompt and effective treatment of injured protesters was cruel and inhuman and it contributed immensely to the large number of deaths and casualties on the part of the protesters.”

Also, in a statement dated October 21, 2020,the company managing the tollgate, Lekki Concession Company, LCC, had condemned what it called the unscrupulous acts meted out to unarmed protesters by military personnel. The statement read in part: “Lekki Concession Company strongly condemns the shooting of peaceful protesters at the Admiralty Circle Toll Plaza on October 20,2020.

LCC would never support or condone such unscrupulous acts meted out to unarmed protesters.” In March 2022, LCC announced that tolling on the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge will commence on April 1.

The company said commuters plying the road will not pay any toll for the first two weeks until April 15. Inspite of Lagos government’s plea for understanding, the decision of the LCC to commence tolling angered some Lekki residents, who vowed that there would be no tolling without justice for victims of the Lekki tollgate incident.

Residents reject tolling

In a letter titled, “Position of Lekki Residents on the planned Re-introduction of Tolling”, residents of the Lekki area of the Lagos metropolis, under the aegis of the Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA), called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to halt the resumption of toll collection on the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge.

The letter, which was signed by the President and General Secretary of the association, Olorogun James Emadoye and Mr. Gbemi Adelekan, respectively, stated that the resumption of tolling will place a great financial burden on users of the bridge.

LERSA wondered why tolling should resume on the 1.5km bridge in spite of the harsh economic realities confronting the country. “Your Excellency, graciously permit us to exemplify our fears as follows: For a couple living off Freedom Way, Lekki 1, husband working in Obalende and wife working on Osborne Road, Ikoyi.

Husband with SUV at N400 per trip (return) at day 30 days a month totals N24,000. Wife with a Toyota Corolla at N250 per trip (return) at day 30 days a month totals N15,000.

The family annual budget for tolling is N468,000. We believe this is extremely unfair to us in Lekki,” LERSA said. LERSA, however, urged the state government to reconsider its decision to reopen tolling, stating that the Lekki people must not be mandated to pay construction debts through tolling. “We are aware that other infrastructure in other parts of the state were also funded through borrowing.

We, therefore, do not understand why the Lekki people must be the people to pay construction debts through tolling. We, therefore, implore the state government to reconsider the decision to reopen tolling.

“We pray that the government will have a rethink on this matter and listen to the yearnings of residents and road users to rescind the toll payment that LCC is planning to perpetuate on peaceful, long-suffering taxpayers of this axis. We are also calling for an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting to provide the opportunity for a proper reevaluation of this matter,” it added.

Profiting from the blood of innocent Nigerians?

Speaking to Sunday Telegraph, a lawyer and public affairs commentator, Inibehe Effiong, bemoaned the failure of the government to prosecute soldiers and policemen said to have killed innocent Nigerians at the Lekki tollgate since 2020. According to him, recommendations of the Lagos panel is still far from being implemented. “It is another evidence of government’s irresponsibility.

The government is deaf and dumb. The government is not paying attention to the agitations of young people. They are not respectful of those who were killed. As far as I’m concerned, taking money at that tollgate is blood money because people were slaughtered at that tollgate and their deaths have not been avenged. Justice has not been done. The killers have not been prosecuted. “Those soldiers who took part in the massacre have not been punished .

The policemen who took part in killing Nigerians have not been fired. Even if they want to recommence tolling, that should be subject to implementation of all the recommendations of the Lagos panel.

The panel had said some days should be declared tollfree. Regarding the tollgate, part of the recommendations was that Lekki tollgate should be renamed EndSARS tollgate. And I don’t understand why that is difficult to implement,” he said. For former Ogun State Commissioner of Information and lawyer, Dr Yusuf Fassy, the reopening “is ill-timed, insensitive, inhuman and does not give any credence to democratic norms.

Activists fume

Commenting, Lagos lawyer and member, Body of Benchers, Chief Kunle Uthman, in his letter to Governor Sanwo-Olu, warned that the resumption of toll collection anywhere on Lagos roads will result in anger, and government may not be able to contain its resultant consequences.

“The LCC has expressed its decision, to resume collection of toll from motorists who make use of Osborne / Ikoyi link bridge from next month. According to the spokesman of LCC, this decision was taken after due consultation with the Lagos State government and its officials”, the letter read in part.

According to Uthman, the decision to resume toll collection on the bridge is a testament to the fact that our elected leaders are ‘wicked and insensitive ‘. “Now, a private company, LCC, has set a date to resume toll collection and there are handbills being distributed to commuters announcing the date as April 1 (April Fool’s Day).

It is indisputable that the government, in its relationship between citizens and residents of Lekki to Epe, had become callous and insensitive to the pains and tribulations of people, whether vehicle owners or commuters in public transportation. What is the crime of these citizens who pay tax to the government and receive little or no benefits?

“As it is, life in the axis is hellish in terms of the pains experienced day-by-day, especially as it relates to movement or commuting from one end to another,” he said. “As such, the Lagos State Government and its proxy agency, LCC, ought to be more sensitive than to give money priority over the welfare of citizens.

“The decision to resume toll collection on the bridge is a sad testimonial of the fact that our elected leaders are insensitive and careless, if at all, for the welfare of citizens of Lagos State. “Please, prevail on LCC to be innovative in other things or give them a part of the Alpha-Beta largesse.

To resume toll collection anywhere on Lagos roads will result in anger, and government may not be able to contain its resultant consequences.” In her reaction, rights activist, Aishat Yesufu, said the Lagos government reopened the Lekki tollgate when it had rejected the findings of the judicial panel on killing of protesters.

Yesufu, who spoke during an online interview programme — 90 MinutesAfrica —said: “One of the things that should really make us sit down and think about our lives as citizens of this country, whether indeed we are citizens or slaves.

It is fact that less than 10 months to a general election, the government is coming out to reopen a tollgate, where people were killed by soldiers, who were brought in by the Nigerian government. “Innocent citizens who said, “please don’t kill us” were actually killed.

They are reopening this tollgate that has such a painful memory, when justice has not fully be given to victims; when the panel that was set up by the state indicted the state and indeed said there was violence met out on the people. “The state has not done much about the report from the panel.

They haven’t even accepted the panel’s report. They have not owned up to what they have done; yet, they are coming up to reopen the tollgate a few months to election. “The message they are passing is that they have absolute zero regard for the lives of Nigerian citizens.”

School increases transport fare by N50,000 due to toll resumption

A Twitter user, Olusegun Olopa@segolopde, shared a letter allegedly sent to parents of students at Greenwood House School, Parkview Estate in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.

The letter dated April 1 read:”This is to inform you that there will be an increase in school bus fees from 100,000 to N150,000(two-way trip) and N50,000 to N75,000(one-way trip)This change will take effect from 3rd term of 2021/2022 academic session.

The increment is due to the resumption of toll free at the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge which will take effect from 15 of April 2022. Please note that this increment will not affect pick-up and drop-off around the Ikoyi axis.Thank you for your continued support and cooperation.”

Olatunji O.R@Olatunji1080 wrote: “The same school owner will come out to insult politicians.Was there a lot drop in the transportation fee during the period it was not in operation?” @Somasgreg wrote: “Drinking Panadol for another person’s headache! Lekki is home for big men and big women of our society.

They can afford it.” @EvaEzII wrote: “Please is the toll on each child? Cos I’m not understanding the Ibeririberism of this school.Why 50k increment on each child becos Lekki-Ikoyi bridge wants to resume?

How much is getting a yearly sticker or tag? This is just evil.We are our own problem in this country.”

Plea for understanding

According to the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, there is a need for Lagosians to be compassionate about the plight of the 500-strong LCC members of staff, who had been out of work for 18 months.

He said the company had huge debts to pay, saying that the LCC is owing local lenders N61.1 million and foreign lenders $31.1 million. Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Lagos State Transportation Commissioner, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said the reopening of the toll plaza was in the overall interest of all.

His words: “I know a lot of Lagosians are unhappy that the Lagos State Government is taking steps to reopen the toll gate but we need to know that we are doing this in the best interest of all parties, including investors, who have always requested we guarantee the safety of their investment.

We should not forget that the business in question is somebody’s business and it has been in jeopardy since it was burnt and shut down 18 months ago.” “A number of investors approaching the government with the intention of partnership for the provision of critical infrastructure are looking at us and will want assurance that their investment is safe and secure.

They will take their investment away if we cannot give them that guarantee and secure their business and investments.”

Like this: Like Loading...