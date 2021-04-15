News

Reorganisation of Police begins

Posted on

…as Ag. IGP disbands Monitoring Units in Lagos, Port Harcourt
…vows to address threats of secession

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

As part of measures  to reorganise the Force, the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has disbanded the Monitoring Units in Lagos and Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
The disbandment of the monitoring units attached to the Office of the IGP, is with immediate effect.
It also came barely a week after his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The police chief, who handed down the directive at his maiden meeting with Command Commissioners of Police (CPs) and other senior officers in Abuja, Thursday, underscored the urgency in tackling the growing agitations for secession by some regional groups and individuals.
This was as Baba further ordered the cutting down of number of operatives attached to the strategic unit to 50.
Apart from the isolated  ban, the operatives have warned against embarking on criminal investigations, taking over of same from State Police Commands among others.
To be sure, the IGP said the unit will henceforth operate within the bounds of its original mandate, which includes investigatgation cf alleged  professional infractions against serving officers.

Reporter

