Rep drags firm to NASS over alleged breach of MoU

A member representing Ezza South/ Ikwo federal constitutency, Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah has dragged a mining company, Royal Salt in Ikow local government area over an alleged breach of contract with the host community, Ndufu-Alike in the area.

The community had signed a memorandum of understanding with the mining company that indigenes of the community would be employed in the company and necessary amenities provided for the people.

But Ogah, who petitioned the National Assembly alleged that the MoU had been breached with workers from Ndufu- Alike sacked, describing it as unacceptable.

He alleged that many people from the host communities who were employed and suddenly sacked by the company had died as a result of hunger occasioned by their massive sack.

In a petition, Ogah said that failure to provide social amenities, scholarships, rural roads of the community by Royal Salt as contained in the agreement was a major neglect to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) by the company and its partnering companies

He said: “It will be incompetence on my side as the House of Representatives’ member in Ezza- South/ Ikwo Federal Constituency that my people would be facing intimidation after the agreement the companies had with them.

How can my people be denied their own royalty in their land and be made to face intimidation and humiliation?”

