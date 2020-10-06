Rep empowers widows, orphans, physically-challenged in Plateau

The member representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Hon. Simon Mwadkwon, has empowered widows, orphans and the physicallychallenged who were affected by the crises in Riyom and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of the state.

Mwadkwon, who presented the items in Jos, said the gesture was initiated by his wife, Diana, and was in fulfilment of the Biblical scripture that encouraged taking care of the widows and the less-privileged. “This presentation is in fulfilment of the Biblical scripture that mandated us to take care of widows, orphans and the physically- challenged in the society.

“We are starting our empowerment with this category of people, because they are mostly affected by the violence that has bedeviled Riyom/Barkin-Ladi Constituency that had claimed several lives. Most of the women here lost their husbands and their children became orphans due to violence and those midnight attacks.

“The physically-challenged here were not born like this, some of them got themselves into their present predicament as a result of their encounter during the violence and I feel it is imperative to alleviate their sufferings, particularly at this period of the pandemic.”

Like this: Like Loading...