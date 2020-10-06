News

Rep empowers widows, orphans, physically-challenged in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos Comment(0)

The member representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Hon. Simon Mwadkwon, has empowered widows, orphans and the physicallychallenged who were affected by the crises in Riyom and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of the state.

 

Mwadkwon, who presented the items in Jos, said the gesture was initiated by his wife, Diana, and was in fulfilment of the Biblical scripture that encouraged taking care of the widows and the less-privileged. “This presentation is in fulfilment of the Biblical scripture that mandated us to take care of widows, orphans and the physically- challenged in the society.

 

“We are starting our empowerment with this category of people, because they are mostly affected by the violence that has bedeviled Riyom/Barkin-Ladi Constituency that had claimed several lives. Most of the women here lost their husbands and their children became orphans due to violence and those midnight attacks.

 

“The physically-challenged here were not born like this, some of them got themselves into their present predicament as a result of their encounter during the violence and I feel it is imperative to alleviate their sufferings, particularly at this period of the pandemic.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Flood: Nigeria’s food security under threat in Kebbi, Jigawa, others – NEMA

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Air Vice-Marshal Muhammadu Muhammed yesterday said Nigeria’s food security was under serious threat following flood disaster in Kebbi, Jigawa and other parts of the country. Muhammed, who spoke yesterday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, lamented that farmers in the country were recording huge losses of crops as […]
News

Buhari’s charming gestures to the South-East through Nigerian Army

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari is fast enchanting the hearts of South-Easterners with some improbable gestures through the Nigerian Army. Even the worst critic of the president is falling for his allure. Who wouldn’t? In the last five years, President Buhari has brought steady development and progress to the region, unmatched by his predecessors. The groundbreaking ceremony […]
News

BBN brings N2bn into Nigerian economy, say experts

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The ongoing edition of hit reality television show, Big Brother Naija (BBN), which kicked off on Sunday, will bring an estimated N2 billion into the Nigerian economy, financial sector sources have disclosed. MultiChoice, producers of the show, explained the sources, had had to ensure that the show, holding in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: