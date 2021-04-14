Rep marks 18th anniversary of business outfit

The Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Justice, and a member representing Nwangele/ Nkwerre/Isu/Njaba federal constituency of Imo State in the National Assembly, Hon. Ugonna Ozurigbo, has narrated how was mocked for wearing an MTN T- shirt during his undergraduate days at Abia State University, Uturu. Ozurigbo, a former Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, who spoke during a ceremony in Owerri, the state capital, organised to mark the 18th anniversary of the business outfit he founded during his undergraduate days, noted that no one except his wife believed in him and was assisting him in the business. He said that from nothing he had been able to rise both in politics and business, paying over 700 employees in his firm.
