Rep member announces plan to impeach Joe Biden

Ten Republicans may have voted to impeach Donald Trump on Wednesday, but there’s definitely some House representatives with a very different idea of what should happen next.
Last night newly-elected QAnon-adjacent Marjorie Taylor Greene  announced plans to impeach Joe Biden. She told Newsmax’s Greg Kelly in an interview that:
“I would like to announce on behalf of the American people, we have to make sure our leaders are held accountable, we cannot have a President of the United States who is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, foreign Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies, so on 21 January, I will be filing articles of impeachment on Joe Biden.”
She has posted about her plans to impeach the president-elect on social media, reports The Guardian.
Greene appeared in Congress yesterday, making a speech broadcast on national television, while wearing a mask that said “censored”.

