Rep member empowers 45 persons in Kogi

As part of efforts to eradicate youth restiveness and unemployment in Kogi State, the member representing Okene/Ogori-Magongo federal constituency in the state, Hon. Tijani Ahmed Damisa has again sponsored a five-day capacity building programme in poultry value chain for 45 unemployed youths and women in the constituency.

The lawmaker had also in the recent past trained several youths and women in the area of rice farming, livestock and benni seed production.

The five-day capacity building workshop, which was held at Ebira Muslims Community Secondary School, Okengwe in Okene Local Government Area of the state, was anchored by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and National Animal Production and Research Institute (NAPRI) ABU, Zaria in collaboration with Prographia Digital Prints

Addressing the beneficiaries on Tuesday at the end of the workshop, the Director HIND World Concept Limited, Mallam Bello Abdulyekini urged the beneficiaries to judiciously make use of the opportunity provided for them in order to be self reliance and to better their lives.

He commended the lawmaker for initiating the programme that has direct impact on the lives of the unemployed youth and women in the constituency.

In his remarks, Dr Joshua Tanko, an Assistant Director Extension and Linkages NAPRI, said: “Agriculture has a wide range of opportunities. You can produce, process and market to generate income and livelihood.”

Speaking on behalf of the sponsor, Hon. Adams Ibrahim described the workshop as part of post COVID-19 programme aimed at alleviating the people hardship in his constituency and urged the participants to put to use the knowledge they acquired from the five-day training.

One of the participants, Mrs Abdulmalik Nene, who spoke on behalf of others, said Hon Damisa has tried a lot to remove many people from the shackle of poverty through numerous empowerment programmes, commending him for creating an opportunity for them to start their business.

