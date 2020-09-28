Rep member to FG: Concession Lokoja-Okene, Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba roads

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Sunday Karimi, wants the Federal Government to concession Lokoja-Okene and Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba roads.

Karimi, in a statement, decried the deplorable state of the roads, adding it has inflicted untold pains and hardships on travelers using the roads.

Karimi, who represented Yagba federal constituency of Kogi State in the House of Representatives, recalled that Lokoja-Obajana end of the road was sometime ago, concessioned to Dangote Group for repairs by the Federal Government, which he said, brought relief to commuters.

He regretted that travellers to southern parts of the country who ply the roads “are now faced with spending quality man-hour on the road, which usually lead to total lock down on a daily basis.

“On the average and from my personal experience, travellers now spend seven hours on the road for a journey not more than an hour,” he said.

He blamed this on haulage activities going on on the roads, and suggested concessioning the roads to the Dangote Group for reconstruction and maintenance.

He also suggested that the management of the Dangote Groups should be made to reconstruct the roads as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the people of the state.

