News

Rep member to FG: Concession Lokoja-Okene, Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba roads

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

 

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Sunday Karimi, wants the Federal Government to concession Lokoja-Okene and Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba roads.
Karimi, in a statement, decried the deplorable state of the roads, adding it has inflicted untold pains and hardships on travelers using the roads.
Karimi, who represented Yagba federal constituency of Kogi State in the House of Representatives, recalled that Lokoja-Obajana end of the road was sometime ago, concessioned to Dangote Group for repairs by the Federal Government, which he said, brought relief to commuters.
He regretted that travellers to southern parts of the country who ply the roads “are now faced with spending quality man-hour on the road, which usually lead to total lock down on a daily basis.
“On the average and from my personal experience, travellers now spend seven hours on the road for a journey not more than an hour,” he said.
He blamed this on haulage activities going on on the roads, and suggested concessioning the roads to the Dangote Group for reconstruction and maintenance.
He also suggested that the management of the Dangote Groups should be made to reconstruct the roads as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the people of the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Seoul Mayor found dead after leaving message ‘like a will’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Longtime Seoul City Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead, police said on Friday, after his daughter reported him missing saying he had left a message “like a will”. After a search involving hundreds of police, the mayor’s body was found at Mt Bugak in northern Seoul around midnight, near where his phone signal had […]
News

FG to review capital market master plan

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Federal Government has hinted of plans to review capital market master plan to align it with current realities. It made the disclosure yesterday at the formal inauguration of National Savings Strategy (NSS) Workgroup, pledging commitment to provisioning of naira-based risk capital to deepen the market. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Mrs. Zainab […]
News

Labour to FG: Electricity tariff, fuel price hike have erased minimum wage gains

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Meeting ends in deadlock The organised labour yesterday tackled the Federal Government over the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products and electricity tariff saying, the gains recorded with the signing of the national minimum wage signed into law by President Muhammau Buhari have been erased. Labour made this known at a dialogue on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: