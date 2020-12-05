Rep: No Federal lawmaker earns up to N10m

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Olaifa Jimoh Aremu, has debunked the insinuation that Federal lawmakers earn jumbo pay, insisting that no lawmaker earns up to N10million. Aremu, who is representing Egbado North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency, disclosed that Senators and members of the House of Representatives do not earn N36m or N25m as being speculated. The lawmaker spoke yesterday at the graduation ceremony of 400 youths and women from Ogun West Senatorial District of the State who were trained in vocational skills.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) lawmaker said the report that Nigeria lawmakers were the highest paid in the world is nothing but falsehood targeted at tarnishing the image of lawmakers in the country.

He said: “Nobody in the House or Senate collects as much as either N25million or N36million as being speculated. No Federal lawmaker earns up to N25million or N36million, including the allowances. I stand to be challenged, nobody collects N10 million, including both salary and allowances.”

