News

Rep petitions Customs boss over alleged extortion, harassment

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dennis Idahosa (APC-Edo), has petitioned the Comptroller- General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over alleged extortion and harassment of motorists and other road users by NCS officers at Ekiadolor, Benin-Ore-Lagos highway, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State. The petition was dated August 17, 2021, and made available to newsmen in Benin by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Friday Aghedo. The lawmaker, who represents Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said his constituency office had been in-undated with complaints arising from the activities of these officers. He said their activities had made that axis of the federal highway unfriendly to road users as most times, unnecessary traffic was created. According to him, “The activities of these officers on that axis of the highway had resulted in the deaths of many Nigerians.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Obaseki lauds judges, says verdict ‘victory for truth, rule of law’

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta and Onyekachi Eze

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Jubilation erupted among members of the ruling Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party and the state government yesterday over Federal High Court Abuja’s dismissal of alleged certificate forgery case filed against Governor Godwin Obaseki by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of its members, Edobor Williams.   Delivering his judgement, Justice […]
News

FG expresses worry over rot in Enugu Trade fair complex

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), has expressed shock over the state of under development at the International Trade Fair Complex, Enugu, unveiled plans to intervene in order boost infrastructure at the Tragedy Fair.   Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Nasiru Dani Gwarzo, made the observation when a delegation from […]
News

Nunieh shouldn’t suffer harm in NDDC probe – Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcour t

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 TheRiversStateGovernment has called on those involved in the ongoing investigations of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to ensure that Dr. Joi Nunieh does not suffer any harm in the course of their undertakings.   The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, who disclosed this on behalf of the state government, said […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica