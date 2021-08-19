Rep petitions Customs boss over alleged extortion, harassment

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dennis Idahosa (APC-Edo), has petitioned the Comptroller- General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over alleged extortion and harassment of motorists and other road users by NCS officers at Ekiadolor, Benin-Ore-Lagos highway, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State. The petition was dated August 17, 2021, and made available to newsmen in Benin by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Friday Aghedo. The lawmaker, who represents Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said his constituency office had been in-undated with complaints arising from the activities of these officers. He said their activities had made that axis of the federal highway unfriendly to road users as most times, unnecessary traffic was created. According to him, “The activities of these officers on that axis of the highway had resulted in the deaths of many Nigerians.”

