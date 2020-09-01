Rep proposes amendment to controversial CAMA Act

A member representing Nkwerre/Isu/ Nwangele & Njaba Fed- eral constituency of Imo state, Hon. Ugonna Ozurigbo, has proposed an amendment to Section 839 of the controversial Companies & Allied Matters Act 2020.

Our correspondent gathered that in a memo submitted to the office of the Honourable Speaker, Ozurigbo requested the listing of the amendment Bill for first reading.

A press statement issued by his media aide, Mr. Philip Dike, expressed hope that the intervention would be able to address the concerns of Nigerians and the Christian Association of Nigeria regarding the Act. Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo had advised CAN to adopt constitutional approach of addressing their concerns to the National Assembly for any amendment.

Like this: Like Loading...