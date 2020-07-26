Metro & Crime Top Stories

Rep raises alarm over 80, 000 Nigerian sex slaves abroad

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

The Chairperson, House of Representatives’ Committee on Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Tolu Akande-Sadipe has said about 80,000 Nigerians are currently held as sex slaves and in forced labour across the world, in countries like Lebanon, Mali and across the Middle East.
Akande-Sadipe also condemned the complacency of the ministries of foreign affairs, labour and employment in taking action.
Sadipe also alleged that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, under the guise of diplomacy, is working towards the release of a Lebanese trafficker, Wafic Mohammed Hamze, apprehended by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) who is complicit in the trafficking of 16 girls to Lebanon.
She said: “Records show that Wafic Hamza was complicit in the trafficking of 16 girls, 10 of which have been repatriated back to Nigeria whilst 6 remain stranded in Lebanon. Hamze is currently in custody in Ilorin, Kwara State awaiting trial for trafficking but it appears that the ministry of foreign affairs under the guise of diplomacy is working for the release of the said trafficker, without any regard for our citizens losses, their repatriation back home and compensation.”
In addition, Sadipe decried the unprecedented rise in the abuse and dehumanisation of Nigerians abroad, especially in nations with long history of cordial relationship with Nigeria.
“The current and ongoing sordid dehumanizing treatments foisted on Nigerians abroad particularly trafficked girls under the cover of foreign domestic staff has become very disturbing.
“According to NAPTIP, in the past one year, there has been an alarming number of daily distress calls from Nigerian women crying to be rescued due to the inhumane conditions they face in various parts of the Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Oman and Lebanon and Mali (with Lebanon, Oman and Mali being top on the list),” she said.

