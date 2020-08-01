Rep seeks arrest of creators of‘Bukuru Emirate Council

A Federal lawmaker representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Dachung Musa Bagos, has called on the Plateau State Government and security agencies to arrest those behind the creation of ‘Bukuru Emirate Council’. It was gathered that the turban ceremony had already been scheduled for today for one Alhaji Samaila Abdullahi as the Sarkin Kerana 4th of Bukuru. Thelawmakersaidhewasnot aware of the existence of such an Emiratewithinhisconstituency. “I view this as an act of needless provocation because there is a recognised traditional institution, which is the Jos South Traditional Council under the leadership of Da Nga Dangyang, the Gwom Rwei of Gyel.” Bagos in a statement issued to journalists in Jos, the Plateau State capital yesterday, stressed that the state has only two Emirates Councils, which are Wase and Kanam Emirate Councils respectively.
