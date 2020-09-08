Rep seeks legislations to protect animals in Africa

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Garba Datti Mohammed (APC, Kaduna), has canvassed legislations by African countries that would promote the welfare of animals on the continent.

Mohammed, however, expressed regret that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) did not make any provision for animal protection and welfare in spite of the importance of animals to human existence. The lawmakers was speaking at the ongoing virtual conference of Africa Animal Welfare Association in Nairobi, Kenya and monitored in Abuja.

He said: “The time has come for a change and for the realisation in welfare and conservation terms that we serve our people best when we serve our animals.

“This being the case, the time has come for politicians like me, in our various capacities as law and policy makers and implementers to drive reforms in the way we treat animals through local, national and regional legislations.

“Indeed, you will recall that the donkey had been subjected to unprecedented trauma until we summoned the vision, courage and resolve to sponsor legislations to bring an end to it.

“Today the official policy of the Nigerian Federal Government is that the killing of donkeys and trading in donkey skin are banned, while the bill itself is on the verge of being passed by the National Assembly. “The lessons to be taken away from such proactive initiatives are self evident.

Thus, a first step towards preserving our animals would be to send the communiqué at the end of this conference to all governments and parliaments for necessary action.”

