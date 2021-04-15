Rep slams N100m suit against EEDC for poor power supply

A member representing Afikpo North/ South federal constituency of Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Iduma Igariwey has slammed a N100 million suit against the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) for refusing to supply power to the constituency. There has been total blackout in the constituency, especially Afikpo since over five years now. The lawmaker, who said that he had spent millions of naira on diesel to power his generating set following non-supply of -power to the constituency by the EEDC, stressed that he has all the receipts for the diesel purchased which will be tendered in the court as exhibits. Igariwey, who disclosed this in Ukpa, Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government of the state while briefing his constituents on is achievements, expressed regret that the suit had suffered setback because the Judge handling the matter was on election duty, but vowed that he would pursue the case to its logical conclusion.
