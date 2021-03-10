Rep urges Plateau Govt. to conduct elections in 4 LGAs

The House Member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives Abuja Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos has advised the Plateau State government to conduct elections in four local government areas of the state.

Bagos stated this while speaking to journalists on Wednesday in Jos.

It would be recalled that the state government did not conduct elections in Jos South, Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Jos North in the council polls held in October 2018.

The government had cited insecurity as reason for not conducting elections in the four areas and appointed management committees to oversee the affairs of the councils.

But Bagos said such move was undemocratic, insisting that it has denied the people the opportunity to elect their representatives by themselves.

