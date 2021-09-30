Rep wants Buhari to confirm Dikio as PAP boss

A member of the House of Representatives, Essien Ayi, has joined calls for President Muhammadu Buhari to make Milland Dixon Dikio, the substantive Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Administrator. Dikio has been occupying the post in an acting capacity. Ayi msaid the Niger Delta is ranked the most peaceful region in the country because of Dikio’s approach to the running of the programme in the last one year. According to him, aside from maintaining the peace in the Niger Delta, making Dikio the substantive PAP boss will help him actualise his vision for the programme.
Related Articles
Taraba leads as NCDC reports 100 new cases of COVID-19
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed 100 new cases of COVID-19 in 8 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. This brings the total number of recorded cases so far to 164,588. The public health agency made this known in a post on its verified Facebook page on Thursday night. NCDC […]
Insecurity: Civil Defence to deploy personnel in schools nationwide
The spate of abductions of school children by suspected bandits may soon be a thing of the past, as the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has concluded plans to deploy armed personnel in schools across the country. The deployment, which is intended to stem the tide of abduction of school children, is being […]
NBA drags Buhari, NCC, 2 others to court over Twitter ban
Akeem Nafiu The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari and three others to a Federal High Court in Lagos over the ban of Twitter operations in Nigeria. The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, […]
