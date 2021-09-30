News

Rep wants Buhari to confirm Dikio as PAP boss

Posted on

A member of the House of Representatives, Essien Ayi, has joined calls for President Muhammadu Buhari to make Milland Dixon Dikio, the substantive Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Administrator. Dikio has been occupying the post in an acting capacity. Ayi msaid the Niger Delta is ranked the most peaceful region in the country because of Dikio’s approach to the running of the programme in the last one year. According to him, aside from maintaining the peace in the Niger Delta, making Dikio the substantive PAP boss will help him actualise his vision for the programme.

Our Reporters

