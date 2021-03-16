Metro & Crime

Repair of Ejigbo-Ikotun, Okota roads begins

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Lagos State Police Command has warned owners of abandoned vehicles parked at Badagry Police Divisio, to remove them within 21 days after this publication or lose them to the public through auction.

 

They are ‘ scrap’ vehicles – Toyota Corolla saloon car, gray colour, unregistered; Nissan Sunny saloon car, red colour, with registration number SU303AAA; Nissan Sunny car, black colour, marked DA902MUS and Nissan Blue Bird, wine colour, with registration number DU64AAA.

 

The NSCDC Commandant, Mr Gabriel Abbafi, applauded the meeting which was held at Ajao Estate, saying it would help in cementing synergy between security organisations.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: IG visits Lagos, bemoans destruction

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla, Taiwo Jimoh and Ebube Eruchalu

    Inspector General of Police (IG), Muhammed Adamu, yesterday commiserated with the people and government of Lagos State over the destruction in the state in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.   Adamu, who visited the state, lamented the low morale of the police in the country, especially in Lagos State. He, however, said […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Bandits attack Katcha LGA, abduct 3 persons

Posted on Author Reporter

  Daniel Atori, Minna There was pandemonium in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State as armed bandits invaded, attacked and abducted three in the early hours of Sunday. It was learnt that the bandits targeted shop owners especially bar operators at the outskirts of the town behind the Divisional Police Officer’s official residence. Reports […]
Metro & Crime

Ex-Lagos Perm Sec, Coker, dies at 97

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and Philip Nyam

Gbajabiamila, Sanwo-Olu pay tributes A former Permanent Secretary in Lagos, Chief Nathaniel Folarin Coker, has died. He was 97. The father of a former Commissioner for Tourism, Art and Culture, Folarin Coker (Jnr), passed away on Wednesday in Lagos during a brief illness. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Lagos […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica