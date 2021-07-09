Repatriation of looted artefacts: Edo Monarch rejects Obaseki’s Legacy Restoration Trust Ltd

…asks FGN to take custody pending completion of Benin Royal Museum

The Benin Monarch, His Royal Majesty Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin Friday rejected the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki’s Legacy Restoration Trust Ltd or any other third party as a vehicle for the reception of the about to be repatriated artefacts.

The revered Benin Monarch also asserted that the artefacts, when returned, will not be domiciled in Obaseki’ planned Edo Museum of West African Arts (EMOWAA) but the proposed Benin Royal Museum.

The Monarch in an emergency meeting he called on Friday for Benin Chiefs, Enigie, Edionwere, Okao Igiohen, Ohen Ovia,Ohen Ake etc, invited the Federal Government to take custody of the artefacts when returned, pending the completion of the Benin Royal Museum.

“It has become germane to note that the advocacy and demands for the return of the artefacts looted from the Benin Kingdom in 1897 have been going on for decades before the emergence of the incumbent Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki. I must sincerely thank the governor for joining the struggle and showing commitment to retrieve our stolen cultural heritage from Europe.

“While anticipating the return of the looted artefacts from Europe, I want to note that attempts to divert the destination or the right of custody of the artefacts are not in the interest of the people of Benin Kingdom to whom the Palace of the Oba of Benin provides leadership. The looted artefacts awaiting repatriation from Europe are the cultural heritage of the Benin Kingdom created by our ancestors and forefathers within the traditional norms and rites of the kingdom.

“They are not property of the state government or any private corporate entity that is not a creation of the Benin Kingdom. The right and only legitimate destination for the artefacts to be repatriated as already pronounced by my father is under the aegis of the Benin Royal Museum that will be sited within the precinct of the Palace of the Oba of Benin from where they were looted, and also, the proper traditional institution that is also the custodian of all the cultural heritage of the Benin Kingdom.

“The Palace, therefore, strongly advises that anyone, group, organisation, or government – national and international that is dealing with any organisation or artificial group in the process of returning the looted artefacts from the Benin Kingdom would be doing so at their own risk and against the will of the people of the Benin Kingdom.”

