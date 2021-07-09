Metro & Crime

Repatriation of looted artefacts: Edo Monarch rejects Obaseki’s Legacy Restoration Trust Ltd

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Comment(0)

…asks FGN to take custody pending completion of Benin Royal Museum

The Benin Monarch, His Royal Majesty Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin Friday rejected the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki’s Legacy Restoration Trust Ltd or any other third party as a vehicle for the reception of the about to be repatriated artefacts.

The revered Benin Monarch also asserted that the artefacts, when returned, will not be domiciled in Obaseki’ planned Edo Museum of West African Arts (EMOWAA) but the proposed Benin Royal Museum.

The Monarch in an emergency meeting he called on Friday for Benin Chiefs, Enigie, Edionwere, Okao Igiohen, Ohen Ovia,Ohen Ake etc, invited the Federal Government to take custody of the artefacts when returned, pending the completion of the Benin Royal Museum.

“It has become germane to note that the advocacy and demands for the return of the artefacts looted from the Benin Kingdom in 1897 have been going on for decades before the emergence of the incumbent Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki. I must sincerely thank the governor for joining the struggle and showing commitment to retrieve our stolen cultural heritage from Europe.

“While anticipating the return of the looted artefacts from Europe, I want to note that attempts to divert the destination or the right of custody of the artefacts are not in the interest of the people of Benin Kingdom to whom the Palace of the Oba of Benin provides leadership. The looted artefacts awaiting repatriation from Europe are the cultural heritage of the Benin Kingdom created by our ancestors and forefathers within the traditional norms and rites of the kingdom.

“They are not property of the state government or any private corporate entity that is not a creation of the Benin Kingdom. The right and only legitimate destination for the artefacts to be repatriated as already pronounced by my father is under the aegis of the Benin Royal Museum that will be sited within the precinct of the Palace of the Oba of Benin from where they were looted, and also, the proper traditional institution that is also the custodian of all the cultural heritage of the Benin Kingdom.

“The Palace, therefore, strongly advises that anyone, group, organisation, or government – national and international that is dealing with any organisation or artificial group in the process of returning the looted artefacts from the Benin Kingdom would be doing so at their own risk and against the will of the people of the Benin Kingdom.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Soun praises Dare over donation of buses to Fed Poly, Ogbomoso

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, has described the newly installed Agbaakin of Ogbomosoland and Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare as a patriotic and illustrious son of Ogbomosoland. The monarch said Dare’s contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria were enormous and worthy of commendation. Acknowledging […]
Metro & Crime News

Man remanded for N2.1m land racketeering

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday remanded a 49-year-old man, Oyediran Mufutau, for alleged N2.1 million land racketeering.   The defendant was alleged to have collected the money from Amusat Abdulrafiu with a pretence to sell a piece of land for him and converted the money to his personal use. The prosecutor, […]
Metro & Crime

Customs seizes N28m rice, fuel

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized 624 (50kg) bags of imported parboiled rice and 214 (25 litres kegs) of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol. The NCS Comptroller, Oyo/ Osun Area Command, Mrs. Uche Ngozi, yesterday said the contraband were intercepted at various illegal routes within the command. The comptroller said her men faced […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica