Repentance: Eternity is not a aay (1)

There’s no sin God cannot forgive as far as man can repent. God will not fail to forgive anyone who turns and repents. It is God’s greatest joy to forgive sinners. You may be wondering today:”can God still forgive me after all my great sins? The answer is YES God will forgive you if you can repent.

See God’s word: “The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance”(2Peter 3:9).

This means, it’s not God’s will for you to perish, if you don’t repent, you will perish, but if you repent you will be saved. Repentance is our first key to unlock Father and Sons relationship of love with God, Our Father.

According to the Bible, without repentance there can’t be remission of sin there can’t be forgiveness of sin and if your sins are not forgiven there is no way you can walk with God, Mark 1:4 says: “John did baptize in the wilderness, and preach the baptism of repentance for the remission of sin”. That scripture you’ve just read is making us know that the first thing that is needed before any man can receive salvation is repentance.

Repentance is the first step you MUST take towards God. See this: (Acts 20: 21)”testifying both to the Jews, and also to the Greeks, repentance toward God, and faith toward our Lord Jesus Christ”. Repentance towards God? Yes, it a step you must take and continue to take as you journey with God in this glorious journey of eternal life.

The purpose of repentance is for sinners all (Human Race) to hear the word/voice of God calling them to turn from their wicked ways, to turn from your sinful life unto God’s righteous way/word.

That’s the chief purpose Jesus Christ, the Son of God came into the world:(Mark 2: 17)”When Jesus heard it, he saith unto them, They that are whole have no need of the physician, but they that are sick: I came not to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.” Some people are living guilty life; they live each day and each moment feeling guilty about themselves and about anything of God.

They feel sorrow, depressed, empty, confused, etc all these are the feeling God give to them in order to draw them to repentance, to draw them closer to Himself. I believe in God that you will experience emotional, spiritual and total mental healings as you prayerfully and humbly go through this inspired message today.

What is repentance? Biblically, repentance is the activity of reviewing ones’ errors, sins or mistakes and having feelings of conviction, regrets, guilt or feeling of contrition about it, and making a commitment and determination not to commit such sin or error again, you must also make efforts to correct the wrong done and make restitutions where,

if necessary, depends on the situation. To repent means to hear God’s voice/word and think and change your wrong ways of living your life in order to obtain forgiveness from God and hence receive His mercy and favour, averting impending evil judgment.

No matter how far you’ve been in the valley of darkness and gloom, Jesus Christ will save you today. Yes, those sins and mistakes that are eating you up on every side shall be wiped away. Evil association corrupts good manners. Who are your friends?

Repentance must include a change in your socializations. If you die in your sinful condition, you will have yourself to be blamed, eternity is Not a Day. Don’t leave your eternity to chance. Confess your sins to God today and ask Jesus Christ to come into your heart, if you need to confide in your Pastor, please do, and ask for prayers.

Abortion of innocent children is a serious sin; it’s a murder, cry to God today so that you may be healed. Don’t harden your heart, break your heart before God and cry for mercy, I trust and know God will hear you and turn that your ugly situation into amazing testimony and give you joy again.

