Repentance: Eternity is not a day (2)

Repentance is the activity of reviewing ones past errors, sins or mistakes and having feelings of conviction, regrets, guilt or feeling of contrition about it, and making a commitment and determination not to commit such sin or error again, you must also make efforts to correct the wrong done and make restitutions, where if necessary, do, depending on the situation.

The first step to take in order to step out of any spiritual bondage is repentance. Sin and iniquities bring men under hardship and spiritual poverty.

You may be going through tough times and satanic attack, all you need do, is to repent and turn to God for mercy. Repentance is the key to eternal life, answered prayers, miracles, healing, deliverance, blessings, name it, from our heavenly father. What are you repenting from?

Here is what the scripture says: “Now the deeds of the flesh are evident, which are: sexual immorality, impurity, indecent behavior, idolatry, witchcraft, hostilities, strife, jealousy, outbursts of anger, selfish ambition, dissensions, factions, envy, drunkenness, carousing, and things like these, of which I forewarn you, just as I have forewarned you, that those who practice such things will not inherit the kingdom of God.”

(Galatians 5:19 – 21). Look at those things listed in that scripture, which one are you guilty of? Repent over them now.

You cannot inherit the kingdom of God if you continue in your own selfish and sinful ways. It grieves God to see how people abort unborn babies/ children, it’s a wickedness in this generation legalized by wicked law makers in government. In this end time people hate truth, but we must preach/teach the world the truth so that no person’s blood will be required at our hands- “Eternity is not a Day.”

God says, “I will forgive if you can repent”. You can not deceive God, He sees everything including the deepest part of you. A repentance that is not backed up with total surrender and obedience to the will of God is zero. One day you will die where would you be afterwards?

Serious question that requires sincere answer. Here’s what God says: “I say unto you, that likewise joy shall be in heaven over one sinner that repenteth, more than over ninety and nine just persons, which need no repentance.”(Luke 15:7). Repentance is the key to forgiveness.

The world has gone out of the ways of God, and the only thing awaiting any man or woman who refuses to repent and forsake every wicked way is death and eternal sorrow in everlasting pains, shame and darkness in hell fire. The love of God draws you closer.

Jesus Christ is saying to those that abort unborn children to repent, you that kill in order to become rich, repent, before it’s too late. Those that abuse their marital privileges, repent. Treating your wife like a piece of trash?

Repent. Treating your husband like a non-entity? Repent. Involved in pornography, fornicated or delight in adultery? “repent”. Drunkards? repent. Eternity is not a Day.

You cannot afford to leave your eternity to chance. See what God says about you here:”if my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land”.(2Chronicles 7:14). Genuine repentance MUST include forsaking your wicked ways, if not, it’s not a true repentance.

God cannot do anything contrary to His word or contrary to His righteous principles. God’s word has established how to repent and you must keep to it. Let me tell you something with love: “repent today, repent right now!” Tomorrow may not come for you, use this opportunity now.

Can God lie? No. Sin is the work of the devil, be born again today and give God your life, see this:”He that committeth sin is of the devil; for the devil sinneth from the beginning. For this purpose the Son of God was manifested, that he might destroy the works of the devil.

Whosoever is born of God doth not commit sin; for his seed remaineth in him: and he cannot sin, because he is born of God” (1John 3:8-9).

Jesus Christ has destroyed the works of the devil, go on your knees today and cry to God to save you through our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen.

