Faith

Repentance: Eternity is not a day (2)

Posted on Author With Pastor Tosin Comments Off on Repentance: Eternity is not a day (2)

Repentance is the activity of reviewing ones past errors, sins or mistakes and having feelings of conviction, regrets, guilt or feeling of contrition about it, and making a commitment and determination not to commit such sin or error again, you must also make efforts to correct the wrong done and make restitutions, where if necessary, do, depending on the situation.

 

The first step to take in order to step out of any spiritual bondage is repentance. Sin and iniquities bring men under hardship and spiritual poverty.

 

You may be going through tough times and satanic attack, all you need do, is to repent and turn to God for mercy. Repentance is the key to eternal life, answered prayers, miracles, healing, deliverance, blessings, name it, from our heavenly father. What are you repenting from?

 

Here is what the scripture says: “Now the deeds of the flesh are evident, which are: sexual immorality, impurity, indecent behavior, idolatry, witchcraft, hostilities, strife, jealousy, outbursts of anger, selfish ambition, dissensions, factions, envy, drunkenness, carousing, and things like these, of which I forewarn you, just as I have forewarned you, that those who practice such things will not inherit the kingdom of God.”

 

(Galatians 5:19 – 21). Look at those things listed in that scripture, which one are you guilty of? Repent over them now.

You cannot inherit the kingdom of God if you continue in your own selfish and sinful ways. It grieves God to see how people abort unborn babies/ children, it’s a wickedness in this generation legalized by wicked law makers in government. In this end time people hate truth, but we must preach/teach the world the truth so that no person’s blood will be required at our hands- “Eternity is not a Day.”

 

God says, “I will forgive if you can repent”. You can not deceive God, He sees everything including the deepest part of you. A repentance that is not backed up with total surrender and obedience to the will of God is zero. One day you will die where would you be afterwards?

 

Serious question that requires sincere answer. Here’s what God says: “I say unto you, that likewise joy shall be in heaven over one sinner that repenteth, more than over ninety and nine just persons, which need no repentance.”(Luke 15:7). Repentance is the key to forgiveness.

 

The world has gone out of the ways of God, and the only thing awaiting any man or woman who refuses to repent and forsake every wicked way is death and eternal sorrow in everlasting pains, shame and darkness in hell fire. The love of God draws you closer.

 

Jesus Christ is saying to those that abort unborn children to repent, you that kill in order to become rich, repent, before it’s too late. Those that abuse their marital privileges, repent. Treating your wife like a piece of trash?

 

Repent. Treating your husband like a non-entity? Repent. Involved in pornography, fornicated or delight in adultery? “repent”. Drunkards? repent. Eternity is not a Day.

 

You cannot afford to leave your eternity to chance. See what God says about you here:”if my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land”.(2Chronicles 7:14). Genuine repentance MUST include forsaking your wicked ways, if not, it’s not a true repentance.

 

God cannot do anything contrary to His word or contrary to His righteous principles. God’s word has established how to repent and you must keep to it. Let me tell you something with love: “repent today, repent right now!” Tomorrow may not come for you, use this opportunity now.

 

Can God lie? No. Sin is the work of the devil, be born again today and give God your life, see this:”He that committeth sin is of the devil; for the devil sinneth from the beginning. For this purpose the Son of God was manifested, that he might destroy the works of the devil.

 

Whosoever is born of God doth not commit sin; for his seed remaineth in him: and he cannot sin, because he is born of God” (1John 3:8-9).

 

Jesus Christ has destroyed the works of the devil, go on your knees today and cry to God to save you through our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Ways of victory in times of difficult challenges

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

The world today is in great distress as a result of difficult challenges confronting the people presently; everybody is aware of the ravaging disease of corona virus that has put the world economy at almost standstill. There are other diseases that are equally attacking and killing people at random.   There are cases of kidnapping […]
Faith

Cleric arrested for allegedly raping minor for 5 years in Kaduna

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A postle Joseph Alhassan of Faith Agape Church, Narayi Kaduna, Kaduna State, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl for the past five years.     Alhassan was arrested at his resident, No 158 B, Abdulrahman Road, Shagari Low Cost, Barnawa Kaduna, by officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). […]
Faith

Remember victims of terrorism, banditry, Ayokunle, Sultan urge FG

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Nigerian Inter- Religious Council (NIREC), has asked the Federal Government to set a day aside in remembrance of evictions of terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminality in the country.   The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Dr. Samson Supo Ayokunle,and Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar IV, the Sultan of Sokoto, […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica