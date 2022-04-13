Repentant bandit attacks former colleagues, rescues 38 abducted victims in Zamfara

A repentant bandit popularly known as Smally in the Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State has led some courageous locals to the enclaves of bandits where the criminals were engaged, leaving scores dead and freeing about 38 kidnapped victims. Obviously unhappy with the killings and kidnapping of innocent citizens in the state, Smally decided to lead the operation against his former colleagues in their hideouts.

Confirming the report, Umaru Usman, a resident of the community said, “The repentant bandit first killed some of the bandits and freed 16 kidnapped victims and took them to a nearby bush around Sakajiki village from where they were evacuated by security operatives. “After some time, another 22 were also freed and brought out to the same spot and also evacuated by security operatives and moved to Gusau.”

Umaru Usman explained that the operation which took place around Dajin Yamma forest in the Kaura Namoda Local Government Area brought jubilation among residents of the area. On Monday, April 11, 2022, the state Police Commissioner, Ayuba Elkanan, in a press briefing in Gusau, said 39 kidnapped victims were rescued after a gun duel with bandits. But according to some residents of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, the kidnapped victims were released by Smally. “The axis had been in total control of the recalcitrant bandits before Smally and his group courageously confronted the deadly terrorists in their enclaves and neutralised scores of them (bandits) while others escaped with various degrees of injuries,” one of the residents said.

Deadly attacks have raged across Zamfara State where bandits have thrived. Farming and herding communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, steal cattle and kidnap residents for ransom. Dozens of farmers have been killed as hundreds of hectares of farmland remain uncultivated. Most of the slain victims were trapped on their farms and killed. In 2019, the state government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.

