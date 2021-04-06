Replace assassinated Fulani leaders in Nasarawa, Buhari charges Miyetti Allah

…vows to rid society of bandits, terrorists

Following the recent assassination of Alhaji Mohammed Husaini, and Muhammed Umar, both leaders of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Nasarawa State, President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the Fulani community to appoint their replacements.

This came as the President reiterated the determination of his administration to work with all members of the society to rid the country of terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President urged the Fulani leaders to choose new leaders who will build on the foundations of peace set up by the Husaini-led leadership.

He condoled with the government and people of Nasarawa State over the brutal killing of the leaders of the Miyetti Allah who forged a strategic partnership with the government against the menace of bandits and kidnappers.

The President described the late Husaini, who was among those murdered, as a beacon of peace for Nasarawa State and the subregion.

It would be recalled that gunmen suspected to be Fulani bandits, on Friday, attacked and killed two chairmen of Miyetti Allah Breeders Association in Nasarawa State.

The two leaders killed were Muhammed Hussaini and Muhammed Umar, from Toto Local Government Area.

