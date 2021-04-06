News Top Stories

Replace assassinated Fulani leaders in Nasarawa, Buhari charges Miyetti Allah

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

…vows to rid society of bandits, terrorists

 

Following the recent assassination of Alhaji Mohammed Husaini, and Muhammed Umar, both leaders of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Nasarawa State, President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the Fulani community to appoint their replacements.

 

This came as the President reiterated the determination of his administration to work with all members of the society to rid the country of terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.

 

According to a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President urged the Fulani leaders to choose new leaders who will build on the foundations of peace set up by the Husaini-led leadership.

 

He condoled with the government and people of Nasarawa State over the brutal killing of the leaders of the Miyetti Allah who forged a strategic partnership with the government against the menace of bandits and kidnappers.

 

The President described the late Husaini, who was among those murdered, as a beacon of peace for Nasarawa State and the subregion.

 

It would be recalled that gunmen suspected to be Fulani bandits, on Friday, attacked and killed two chairmen of Miyetti Allah Breeders Association in Nasarawa State.

 

 

The two leaders killed were Muhammed Hussaini and Muhammed Umar, from Toto Local Government Area.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Governor Bala receives GOC of 3 Division

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu

….orders immediate construction of boreholes for all Army units The Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, yesterday received the new General Officer Commanding of the 3 Armoured Division of the Nigerian Army, Jos, Brigadier General Bello Abdullahi Mohammed, at the banquet hall Government House, Bauchi. Bala, who welcomed the GOC to the state, said […]
News

Real estate: Why Lagos State is losing income

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

Until Lagos State regulates it’s burgeoning real estate sector, the state government will continue to loose huge income that should accrue to it from the sector. The Managing Director of PWAN Plus Business Concerns, an affiliate of Property World Africa Network (PWAN Homes), Dr. Julius Oyedemi, expressed the view in support of Lagos State government’s […]
News Top Stories

PSC promotes AIG, CPs, DCPs, 6,618 officers

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday approved the promotion of 6,618 senior police officers, which is aimed at fortifying the Force. Saturday Telegraph learnt that the promotion exercise was one of the high points of the 8th Plenary Meeting of the Commission, which spanned a period of three weeks, ending July 1. Presided over by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica