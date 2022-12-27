Replace oil revenue with gas income, FG urged

Chief Executive Officer, Ecocity Projects Limited, Norbert Shialsuk, has urged the Federal Government to maximise the gas potential of the country so that it will use it to replace oil revenue.

Shialsuk, warned that Nigeria’s oil revenue was not only being threatened by low production occasioned by oil theft and vandalism of oil installations but also by the new discovery of crude oil by many other countries.

He said more crude supplies from those countries will increase the crude supplies to the international market and may push down the prices of oil.

He stated that Nigeria had abundant gas reserves that if harnessed would earn the government more foreign exchange than crude oil has earned the country.

He spoke during Nigeria’s local gas off-takers media roundtable agenda which took place virtually.

The roundtable was convened to discuss the domestic gas market and to explore ways to mitigate current challenges in the sector which threaten to derail Nigeria’s ‘Decade of Gas’ agenda and roll back 15 years of growth in the uptake of gas in the local market.

