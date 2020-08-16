Replacing Osimhen will be difficult, says Lille’s new signing David

Lille’s new signing, Jonathan David believes it will be difficult to replace ‘exceptional’ Napoli striker Victor Osimhen at the club.

The young Canadian striker joined the Stade Pierre-Mauroy outfit from Belgian First Division A side Gent this summer for a reported fee of €32 million as a direct replacement for the Nigeria international.

Osimhen made a significant impact during his one-year stay with the French side, having teamed up with the club from Sporting Charleroi.

The forward scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions which saw him win a number of individual accolades including the club’s Player of the Season Award.

His performances became a talking point and generated interest from many European clubs including Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli. Osimhen eventually settled for the Serie A side in a club-record deal of €70 million which could rise to €80 million, to become the most expensive Nigerian player.

David, who scored 23 goals in 40 games last season, is, however, looking to make his own name with the Stade Pierre- Mauroy outfit.

“It will not be easy to succeed Victor Osimhen and his 13 goals last season in the league,” David was quoted as saying by Francebleu.

