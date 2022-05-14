News

Replicate leadership style across Nigeria, Suswam tells Emmanuel

Former Governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam, has advised Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, to replicate his leadership style and strides across Nigeria when he becomes President. Speaking shortly before commissioning the St. Gabriel Coconut Refinery in Ikot Akpan Okop village, along East West Road in Mkpat Enin, Akwa Ibom State on Friday, Suswam, who is also the Chairman of Udom Emmanuel Campaign Council for President 2023, says Akwa Ibom is ahead of Nigeria in some economic sense. While noting that the federal allocation shared in Abuja was not enough to guarantee a prosperous state, Suswam, however, applauded Emmanuel for venturing into an area as unique as coconut oil refinery to boost his state’s economy.

The resources shared in Abuja are not enough. You came, saw Akwa Ibom in a state of despair and left Akwa Ibom a prosperous state. What you have done in Akwa Ibom has not been done in Nigeria. You are commissioning Akwa Ibom on a global stage. Replicate this in Nigeria when you become President,’’ he said

 

