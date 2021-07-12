Replicate performances of Atlanta’96, Osinbajo tells Olympic Team

Sports

Muritala Ayinla

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Team to replicate the performances of past Nigerian Olympians, particularly the Atlanta ’96 and Sydney 2000  as Team Nigeria to the team prepares to leave the shores of the country.

Speaking at the send forth ceremony for Team Nigeria to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Presidential Villa on Monday, Prof. Osinbajo added that “you will also carry with you the encouragement of the great exploits of Nigerian Olympians before you.”

The event also marked the formal handover of the Nigerian contingent to the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) and the unveiling of the team’s official outfit and kit.

The VP told the team to stand on the shoulders of giants, recalling the exploits of past Nigerian teams.

He reminded the team of “such legends as Chioma Ajunwa who won the gold medal at the 1996 Olympics in the long jump and became the first black African woman to win an Olympic gold medal in a field event.

“The Super  Eagles in 1996 who won the gold medal for football; that was the team that had the greats; Augustine Okocha, Celestine Babayaro, Daniel Amokachi (who was present at the event) Sunday Oliseh, Taribo West, Kanu Nwankwo, Abiodun Obafemi, Emmanuel Amuneke, Emmanuel Babayaro, Garba Lawal, Joseph Dosu, Kingsley Obiekwu, Mobi Obaraku, Uche Okechukwu, Teslim Fatusi, Tijani Babangida, Victor Ikpeba, and Wilson Oruma — that was the year we defeated the world’s best footballing nations – Brazil and Argentina and we all held our heads high.”

Continuing, the VP said: “In 2000, in Sydney again we beat the best in the world, we won the gold in 4×400 meters relay after the American team was disqualified for using performance-enhancing drugs. Our team then was Clement Chukwu, the late Sunday Bada, Enefiok Udo-Ubong, Jude Monye, and two other members of the team, Fidelis Gadzama and Nduka Awazie.

“And for anyone who thinks we are joking, maybe they haven’t seen our exhibition basketball game on Saturday with the USA team, especially that amazing block by Precious Achiuwa against KD – Kevin Durant, who is probably the best player in the NBA right now. So Precious, you are the real MVP!

“You stand on the shoulders of giants and with the quality and intensity of training you have received and your exploits during the qualification series for the Olympic Games, I am confident that by God’s grace, you will again make history and beat the best in the world.”

While commending the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare for coordinating the various sporting federations in preparation for the Games, the Vice President urged the athletes to make good use of facilities at its training ground in the City of Kizarazu to put themselves in proper shape ahead of the Games.

Earlier in his remarks, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, said the athletes were ready to do the country proud and presented to the Vice President, the made-in-Nigeria kits for the Nigerian contingent.

“I am happy to announce today that the complete kit for Team Nigeria to the Tokyo 2020 Games was produced with a heavy dose of local content. We thank AFA Sports, Africa For Africa, a local sports equipment manufacturing company for delivering on the production of uniforms for Team Nigeria. This is a veritable testament and commitment of the Buhari administration to support and grow local content and industry in all sectors of the Nigerian economy,” said the ministry.

On his part, President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engr Habu Gumel thanked the President and the Vice President for honoring Team Nigeria and assured that the contingent will not disappoint the country.

One highpoint of the occasion was the formal handover of Team Nigeria to the Nigeria Olympic Committee by the Vice President and the Sports Minister, and the unveiling of the official outfit and kit of the team.

Present at the ceremony were federal legislators, officials of the Japanese Embassy in Nigeria, 45 athletes and their coaches, officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, and the Nigeria Olympic Committee, among others.

