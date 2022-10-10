Replicating South Korea’s smart education’ll strengthen Nigeria’s education system –FG

The Federal Government has said replicating the South Korean smart education system would help Nigeria strengthen its entire education system, besides strengthening the mutually beneficial affiliation between both countries. Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, made this known at the end of an understudy tour which he led to South Korea. The team comprised some SUBEB chairmen and top officials from UBEC, Federal Ministry of Education, Federal Ministryof Finance, Budget and National Planning and the National Teachers Institute (NTI). The one-week study tour was organised by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) as part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed between UBEC and KOICA on strengthening the ICT utilisation capability of smart school teachers, improvement of accessibility to high quality teaching and learning contents, and infrastructural assistance to six smart schools. Bobboyi, who noted that the 37 smart schools being built by the Federal Government in different states and the Federal Capital Territory were consistent with world standards and global best practice in smart education, added that Nigeria had a lot to learn from the Korean education system, promising that the lessons learned would go a long way in adding value to the Nigerian Smart Schools Programme. During the study tour, the delegation visited some smart schools in the country where it became evident that the smart schools being established by the Federal Government would be of exceptionally high standards in terms of befitting infrastructure, state-of-theart equipment and teaching facilities; competent and highly-trained teachers, and modern blended learning methodology to be used. The delegation also participated in several seminars and interactive sessions where specialists from UBION (the education technology company contracted by KOICA) and officials of the South Korean Ministry of Education took turns to explain the rapid educational progress recorded by Korea and the meticulous processes followed to introduce and sustain smart education in the country

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...