Report: $1.3bn needed to reach 6m people in North East

The 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan for North East Nigeria has launched requests US$1.3 billion to provide critical life-saving assistance to six million people suffering from the devastating impact of the continuing 13 yearlong non-international armed conflict. This is an increase of 500,000 people from the 5.5 million people identified for assistance in 2022.

Speaking, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Mr. Matthias Schmale, said: “The largescale humanitarian and protection crisis shows no sign of abating. “An estimated 2.4 million people are in acute need – impacted by conflict, disaster and disease – and require urgent support. “Some humanitarian needs of affected people are deepening and increasing, particularly those related to food insecurity and malnutrition. “Approximately 4.4 million people are expected to face food insecurity in the 2023 lean season, up from 4.1 million in 2022. “Without urgent action, 4,000 people in Bama, Borno State, are expected to be in ‘catastrophe’ (Phase 5) conditions, in which starvation, death, destitution and extremely critical acute malnutrition levels become prevalent.”

