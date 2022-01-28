Report: 10 policemen injured as NURTW members clash with security operatives in Ibadan

There was pandemonium in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Friday morning, when members of the Oyo State Park Management System, led by former NURTW boss, Mukaila Lamidi aka Auxiliary, allegedly clashed with security operatives, leaving 10 policemen injured.

It was learnt that security operatives allegedly attempted to arrest members of the park at Auxiliary’d Diamond Hotel in Alakia area of Ibadan but the ex NURTW ordered his men to resist.

The hoodlums eventually overpowered the officers, seized their ammunition, and inflicted injuries on them, leaving about 10 policemen hospitalised.

In times past, Auxiliary and his men have been embroiled in a series of violence and mayhem in Ibadan.

In June 2021, unrest gripped the Iwo-Road axis of Oyo State, as Auxiliary’s boys allegedly clashed with phone sellers resulting in the death of one person.

Also, in June 2019, pandemonium broke out in Ibadan as two NURTW factions were alleged to have taken to the streets, with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, during engagement leading to a violent clash.

The violence erupted when Auxiliary, in company of some of his men, allegedly invaded the house of one Musliudeen Muideen, with guns, axes and other dangerous weapons, beating and and shooting him.

Auxiliary had since denied the allegations, saying that the claim was not true as it was perpetrated to blackmail him in front of Governor Seyi Makinde.

Recall in 2014, Auxiliary was arrested for smuggling arms and ammunition, and also leading his men to mastermind a violence in the Alakia area of Ibadan.

*Courtesy: eonsintelligence.com

