Report: 2 feared dead in Imo shooting

There were sporadic shootings Thursday evening around the Spibath residence of former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

Unofficial reports said two people were gunned down during the incident.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, said the gunmen passed through Orji flyover axis to Spitbath roundabout, which houses the Rochas Foundation College of Africa and continued towards Amakohia axis, sending panic waves across the area.

Scores of vehicle drivers were seen making frantic turns to change their routes and avoid being caught up in the shooting.

On their part, passers-by and residents in the area took to their heels shouting and calling for God’s intervention in the state, which has seen the security situation degenerate in recent weeks.

