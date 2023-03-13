Report: 22% Africa’s mobile broadband-covered population use Internet

In Nigeria and other African countries, 83 per cent of the total population live within areas covered by mobile internet but, only 22 per cent use the internet. This was revealed in the 2022 Internet Connectivity report published by GSM Association (GSMA). According to the Association, the reason people are not using the internet is that they cannot afford internet-enabled devices or, if they have them, the internet bundles needed to use the devices.

“A lot of these people who do not use the internet, however, use 2/3G devices to make phone calls and send or receive text messages. This basic access to 2/3G connectivity is the only reason they are included in the mobile digital economy. It is how the shopkeeper in Nairobi is able to send money via M-Pesa to his family in the Rift Valley.

But there is a new problem with this picture. “Globally the legacy connectivity technology on which this digital economy is built is being replaced by newer technologies and new patterns of digital consumption. Bigger economies are shutting down 2/3G networks and even some African countries, like South Africa, want them gone as earsory ly as 2024, in favour of deeper 4G and 5G wireless coverage.

“Given this policy signal, one can understand why telcos are rapidly shifting their investment to pick up 5G spectrum. Some might question the hurry. Only 25 per cent of the global population is covered by 5G technology and the degree of coverage varies widely, making the technology a costly undertaking since it is still early and it does not have the benefit of economies of scale yet,” the report said. The Association stated that the economics of accelerating 5G in Africa wss challenging, saying so far, investments in 3G and 4G networks have extended mobile broadband coverage to only a quarter of the total population in Africa.

“Since only 22 per cent of Africa’s 83 per cent mobile broadband-covered population use the internet, the minority who regularly use mobile internet are essentially paying for the 61 per cent who cannot afford internet connectivity. Yet, as African economies worsen due to mismanagement and a global recession, telcos are deciding that they have to make early bets in 5G tech in the hope that Africa’s digital evolution will accelerate fast enough to yield economic payoffs.

“One way they are doing this is by making device financing arrangements to enable people to purchase 4G-enabled devices and pay in bits. Several such arrangements are being concluded or already exist, but the take-up is still painfully slow. Some affordability barriers are simply a result of policy mismatches where governments impose significant tariffs on smartphones. It is a standard problem throughout Africa where governments’ stated digital inclusion goals clash with the need to fill budget gaps and pervasive rent-seeking in practice,” it noted.

The association recommended that 5G devices needed to be available and importantly affordable. The report recommended that telcos shelved some of their ambitions and work collaboratively to align their 5G strategies through network sharing.

“Markets with sufficient scale can better influence the global trajectory of 5G development and are also able to achieve low unit costs of network rollout,” advised GSMA. Meanwhile, industry experts said for the acceleration of mobile broadband, there is need to encourage collaboration and cooperation among telcos, noting that intense competition in African markets, plus the revenue governments hope to realise from selling spectrum licenses, dampens any hopes for this type of collaboration.

“Among telcos, there is a lot of hope and hype in the potential of 5G technology for Africa, but realising this potential will demand more collaboration than competition. It will also need strong policymaking and implementation that will help prevent oligopolies from forming and ensure that con- sumer protections do not only exist on paper. Most importantly, this transformation will rely in part on better-managed economies that foster prosperity and greater purchasing power.

If people are not living better lives, farming with better tools, or making modern machines, they may never need connectivity beyond voice and SMS calls,” GSM Association has reported. Meanwhile the Association has advised that there is no need to hurry, stating that “a time lag before large-scale 5G deployment could have broad benefits for Africa because it “would allow the technology to mature and be fully tested in other markets. It would also allow economies of scale to be realised in 5G equipment and devices, potentially lowering costs for operators and consumers.”

