Business

Report: 22% Africa’s mobile broadband-covered population use Internet

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

In Nigeria and other African countries, 83 per cent of the total population live within areas covered by mobile internet but, only 22 per cent use the internet. This was revealed in the 2022 Internet Connectivity report published by GSM Association (GSMA). According to the Association, the reason people are not using the internet is that they cannot afford internet-enabled devices or, if they have them, the internet bundles needed to use the devices.

“A lot of these people who do not use the internet, however, use 2/3G devices to make phone calls and send or receive text messages. This basic access to 2/3G connectivity is the only reason they are included in the mobile digital economy. It is how the shopkeeper in Nairobi is able to send money via M-Pesa to his family in the Rift Valley.

But there is a new problem with this picture. “Globally the legacy connectivity technology on which this digital economy is built is being replaced by newer technologies and new patterns of digital consumption. Bigger economies are shutting down 2/3G networks and even some African countries, like South Africa, want them gone as earsory ly as 2024, in favour of deeper 4G and 5G wireless coverage.

“Given this policy signal, one can understand why telcos are rapidly shifting their investment to pick up 5G spectrum. Some might question the hurry. Only 25 per cent of the global population is covered by 5G technology and the degree of coverage varies widely, making the technology a costly undertaking since it is still early and it does not have the benefit of economies of scale yet,” the report said. The Association stated that the economics of accelerating 5G in Africa wss challenging, saying so far, investments in 3G and 4G networks have extended mobile broadband coverage to only a quarter of the total population in Africa.

“Since only 22 per cent of Africa’s 83 per cent mobile broadband-covered population use the internet, the minority who regularly use mobile internet are essentially paying for the 61 per cent who cannot afford internet connectivity. Yet, as African economies worsen due to mismanagement and a global recession, telcos are deciding that they have to make early bets in 5G tech in the hope that Africa’s digital evolution will accelerate fast enough to yield economic payoffs.

“One way they are doing this is by making device financing arrangements to enable people to purchase 4G-enabled devices and pay in bits. Several such arrangements are being concluded or already exist, but the take-up is still painfully slow. Some affordability barriers are simply a result of policy mismatches where governments impose significant tariffs on smartphones. It is a standard problem throughout Africa where governments’ stated digital inclusion goals clash with the need to fill budget gaps and pervasive rent-seeking in practice,” it noted.

The association recommended that 5G devices needed to be available and importantly affordable. The report recommended that telcos shelved some of their ambitions and work collaboratively to align their 5G strategies through network sharing.

“Markets with sufficient scale can better influence the global trajectory of 5G development and are also able to achieve low unit costs of network rollout,” advised GSMA. Meanwhile, industry experts said for the acceleration of mobile broadband, there is need to encourage collaboration and cooperation among telcos, noting that intense competition in African markets, plus the revenue governments hope to realise from selling spectrum licenses, dampens any hopes for this type of collaboration.

“Among telcos, there is a lot of hope and hype in the potential of 5G technology for Africa, but realising this potential will demand more collaboration than competition. It will also need strong policymaking and implementation that will help prevent oligopolies from forming and ensure that con- sumer protections do not only exist on paper. Most importantly, this transformation will rely in part on better-managed economies that foster prosperity and greater purchasing power.

If people are not living better lives, farming with better tools, or making modern machines, they may never need connectivity beyond voice and SMS calls,” GSM Association has reported. Meanwhile the Association has advised that there is no need to hurry, stating that “a time lag before large-scale 5G deployment could have broad benefits for Africa because it “would allow the technology to mature and be fully tested in other markets. It would also allow economies of scale to be realised in 5G equipment and devices, potentially lowering costs for operators and consumers.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FirstBank convenes webinar to promote information security

Posted on Author Our Reporters

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced a webinar to sensitise individuals and businesses with useful information on how to be protected in today’s digital age. The virtual event, which is scheduled to hold by noon on Friday, April 16, 2021, has as its theme: “Staying Protected Amidst the Pandemic Chaos.” In a statement, the […]
Business

NSE opens week negative with N162bn loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

…upgrades issuer portal   The Nigerian equities market yesterday extended losses to begin the trading week negative as sell pressure remains unabated, producing 14 losers and 17 gainers. This is just as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) also announced the upgrade of its Issuers’ Portal (X-Issuer).   Key market indicators, the NSE ASI declined by […]
Business

Nigeria’s external debt rises by $13.12bn in 3 years

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Rising MPC member frets over Nigeria’s  rising external debt   Nigeria’s total external debt rose by $13.12 billion between December 2018 and December 2021, findings by New Telegraph show. According to data obtained from the Debt Management Office (DMO), the country’s total external debt as of December 31, 2018, stood at $25.27 billion. However, statistics […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica