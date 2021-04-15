Metro & Crime

Report: 3 policemen shot dead in Abakaliki

Three policemen who were on duty were shot dead Wednesday night in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.
Their assailants who are yet to be identified reportedly struck at about 7:30 pm along Onuebonyi/Nwezenyi road, Abakaliki
They were said to have operated with a bus with which they made good their escape.
An impeccable source confirmed that three policemen sustained severe bullet wounds by the time the attack was over.
They were later confirmed dead by doctors at the Alex Ekwueme Federer University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki.
Their bodies have also been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary, reports online news portal, Everydaynewsngr.

