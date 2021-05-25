Report: 4 policemen killed in Enugu as gunmen attack police station

At least four policemen were killed in Enugu when invading gunmen attacked a police station in Iwollo, Ezeagu local government area of the State.

The attacked reportedly took place in the early hours of Tuesday.

The attack turned bloody as four policemen were allegedly killed by the hoodlums who stormed the station in a Siena car and a bus.

The station was completely burnt down and the arms of the slain officers taken away.

“The men shot sporadically and we couldn’t even sleep, as the gunshot persisted, we started seeing smoke. The attackers were there for more than 45 minutes if not one hour.

“When we got to the station this morning, I could count up to four dead bodies on the floor and the entire station has been razed down. Their vehicles and motorcycles were destroyed,” a villager said.

When contacted, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, the Enugu Command Public Relations Officer promised to get back when he gets the details of the incident.

Iwollo Oghe Police Station was commissioned in 2016 and was built by the members of the community.

